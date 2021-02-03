A big second half carried Verona High's girls basketball team to victory Wednesday night.
The visiting Wildcats scored 46 points the second half and coasted to a 78-51 nonconference win over Janesville Craig on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (10-8) trailed by eight at half but had no answer for Verona's balanced attack.
"It seems like every possession the second half they got a first shot, a second shot, and sometimes a third or fourth shot on the offensive end," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Teams that are physical have given us trouble all season.
"They're in our sectional, and I would love to play them again. They're a good team, but we also know we are capable of playing and shooting much better than we did tonight."
Claudia Fieiras had 12 points to lead Craig, and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 11.
Craig hosts crosstown rival Parker at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
VERONA 78, CRAIG 51
Verona (78)--Rupnow 1-0-2; Lambe 7-0-14; L. Stremlow 2-2-6; Burns 3-1-7; Briggs 7-3-18; Murphy 3-0-8; T. Stremlow 9-2-21; Ellis 1-0-2. Totals: 34-8-78
Craig (51)--Campbell 2-1-5; Huml 2-0-5; Magestro-Kennedy 4-2-11; Fieiras 5-1-12; Clarke 2-1-5; McBride 1-0-2; Nicholson 2-5-9; Alderman 1-0-2. Totals: 19-10-51
Verona;32;46--78
Janesville Craig;25;26--51
3-point goals--Verona 4 (Murphy 2, T. Stremlow, Briggs), Craig 3 (Huml, Fieiras, Magestro-Kennedy). Free throws missed--Verona 9, Craig 11. Total fouls--Verona 15, Craig 18. Fouled out--Fieiras