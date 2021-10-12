Janesville Parker has a new girls varsity basketball coach.
The school’s athletic director, Clayton Kreger, announced Sunday that Ryan Tyrrell will take over the storied Vikings program.
Tyrrell succeeds Jennah Hartwig, who resigned last month after six seasons.
“There’s a great history to that program, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to take over,” Tyrrell said. “I know there’s a lot of pride in that program, and it’s well-respected.
“I remember watching them play on TV during the Mistie Bass days. Even watching them from afar I knew how special the program was.”
Tyrrell is no stranger to Parker. He was on the boys basketball coaching staff from 2014-18 and also taught at the school. A 2006 South Beloit High School graduate, Tyrrell spent last season teaching in Durand, Illinois, and serving as boys basketball coach.
A chance to teach social studies for the ARISE Virtual Academy brought him back to the Janesville School District, and he jumped at the chance to apply for the girls basketball job at Parker.
Kreger said Tyrrell will be a perfect fit for the program.
“Coach Tyrrell is passionate, dedicated and has great knowledge for the game of basketball,” Kreger said. “He’s a high-character person who emphasizes building strong relationships with students, staff and parents. He will focus on full program development while helping our student-athletes reach their full potential.”
Tyrrell’s first order of business will be to boost the numbers in the program. Parker went 3-14 in the abbreviated 2020-21 season and often dressed only six players for varsity games because of injuries, athletic code violations and a lack of overall participation in the program.
“The players need to know that I’m a support system,” Tyrrell said. “It’s all about building relationships and getting the girls to buy into it. I have some good connections at Parker, and I’m going to reach out to those people to try and help build back up our player participation.
“I’m going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm every day, and I hope the players respond to that.
“I’ve been blessed to have been around a lot of great coaches and winning programs, and there’s no reason we can’t continue that success at Parker.”
