Verona dominated play in Big Eight girls basketball this season, so it's no surprise to see the Wildcats dominate the postseason awards.

Junior guards Taylor Stremlow, a University of Iowa commit, and Reagan Briggs were named Big Eight player of the year and defensive player of the year, respectively. Angie Murphy was picked as the conference's coach of the year after the Wildcats went 20-0 in league play and 24-2 overall.

