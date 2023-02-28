Verona dominated play in Big Eight girls basketball this season, so it's no surprise to see the Wildcats dominate the postseason awards.
Junior guards Taylor Stremlow, a University of Iowa commit, and Reagan Briggs were named Big Eight player of the year and defensive player of the year, respectively. Angie Murphy was picked as the conference's coach of the year after the Wildcats went 20-0 in league play and 24-2 overall.
Janesville Craig put two players on the Big Eight's first team all-conference list, senior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and junior guard Mya Nicholson.
Magestro-Kennedy, who is headed to Division I Wright State to play college ball, averaged 20.7 points per game, and Nicholson scored 19.7 per contest.
Sun Prairie West, in its first season of competition, also had two first-team selections, senior guards Antionique Auston and Marie Outlay.
Junior guard Brae Bertocchi of Craig was honorable mention, along with Janesville Parker senior forward Addison Miller.
Bertocchi had a season scoring average of 9.6 points per game but upped that number to 12.3 in February games, including her season-high of 22 against Madison East on Feb. 20.
Miller led the Vikings in scoring and rebounding average (9.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game).
BIG EIGHT ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Player of the year: Taylor Stremlow, Verona.
Coach of the year: Angie Murphy, Verona.
Defensive player of the year: Reagan Briggs, Verona.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
G Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie West, sr.; G Reagan Briggs, Verona, jr.; G Audrey Deptula, Middleton, sr.; G Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig, sr.; G Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig, jr.; G Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie West, sr.; G Taylor Stremlow, Verona, jr.; G Alayna West, Madison La Follette, jr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
G Avery Blue, Madison Memorial, fr.; F Makiah Hawk, Sun Prairie West, sr.; F Kearra Jones, Madison East, jr.; C Paige Lambe, Verona, sr.; G Kylah McCullers, Madison East, sr.; G Megan Murphy, Verona, sr.; P Lucy Strey, Sun Prairie East, sr.; G Jocelyn Tibbetts, Beloit Memorial, so.
HONORABLE MENTION
G Brae Bertocchi, Janesville Craig, jr.; G Kaitlyn Bindley, Sun Prairie East, jr.; G LaNasia Dubois, Beloit Memorial, so.; F Maia Ellis, Verona, jr.; G Maya Griffin, Madison East, sr.; G Nevaeh Harden, Madison Memorial, sr.; F Makenzie Hawk, Sun Prairie West, so.; G DaJianna Hayes, Madison La Follette, jr.; G Naveya Jackson, Sun Prairie West, so.; F Addison Miller, Janesville Parker, sr.; G Valarie Richardson, Madison East, so.; G Sophia Ynclan, Madison West, so.
