Macie Todd and Ava Schulz combined for 36 points to lead Badger High to a 58-42 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Delavan-Darien at Lake Geneva on Wednesday night.
Todd scored 19 points and Schultz added 17 as the Badgers improved to 7-1.
Rylee Crull and McKenna Williams each had 14 for the Comets. Williams fouled out with about five minutes left in the game, which sealed the victory.
Delavan-Darien is 1-5.
BADGER 58, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42
DELAVAN-DARIEN (fg ft-fta tp)—A. Gonzalez, 1 0-0 3; Ruesch 1 0-0 3; Crull 4 6-12 14; E. Gonzalez, 3 0-0 6; Williams 5 3-4 14; Quartucci 0 2-3 2. Totals: 14 11-19 42.
BADGER—Todd, 7 5-6 19; Welch 1 4-4 7; Johnson, 0 1-4 1; Yakubon 1 5-8 7; Fahey 3 1-4 7; Schulz, 7 0-1 17. Totals: 19 16-27 58.
Delavan-Darien;20;22—42
Badger;28;30—58
3-point goals—DD 3 (A. Gonzalez, Ruesch, Williams), B 4 (Welch, Schulz 3). Total fouls—DD 15, B 16. Fouled out—Williams, Yakubon.