Craig-Parker game on Saturday moved to 1 p.m. start

Saturday’s intracity girls basketball game between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start time at Craig.

The game was moved up from its scheduled 2:30 p.m. start time because Parker is not fielding a junior varsity team.

WCLO radio, 1230 AM and 92.7 FM, will broadcast the game live.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you