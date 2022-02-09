01STOCK_BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON

A start-to-finish victory for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team Tuesday night kept the Cougars right in the heart of the Big Eight Conference title chase.

The Cougars (15-6 overall, 12-3 Big Eight) used a team effort to build a 72-60 victory over Middleton.

The win left Craig tied with Verona in second place in the Big Eight race, a half-game behind Sun Prairie.

“We started off with a lead and never gave it up,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Five was as close as they got in the second half, and that was early on.

“They cut it to seven late, but we always seemed to have an answer. We made some big free throws.”

Kate Huml led the Cougars with 24 points, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 19 and Mya Nicholson had 14. But Storbakken said other players made key contributions in the victory.

“Bryn McBride played great (seven points) and Lily Campbell and Brae Bertocchi gave us great minutes,” the coach said. “Liz Pierson gave us some great hustle plays.”

For Middleton (12-7, 10-4), Audrey Deptula scored 13 of her 18 points in the early minutes of the first half, sinking all three of her 3-point shots early.

“She hit all those shots so we went man-to-man and that slowed her down a little bit,” Storbakken said.

The Cougars visit Madison La Follette on Friday.

CRAIG 72, MIDDLETON 60

Craig (72)—Campbell 2-2-6, Huml 9-5-24, Magestro-Kennedy 5-6-19, Bertotten 0-2-2, McBride 3-0-7, Nicholson 5-3-14. Totals 24-18-72.

Middleton (60)—Luther 1-0-2, Hutter 1-1-3, Monogue 5-0-12, Deptula 6-3-18, Cowling 3-0-6, Frisch 3-0-7, Pertzborn 6-0-12. Totals 25-4-60.

Halftime—Craig 35, Middleton 25. 3-point goals—Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 3, Huml, McBride, Nicholson), Middleton 6 (Deptula 3, Monogue 2, Frisch). Free throws missed—Craig 7, Middleton 7. Total fouls—Craig 12, Middleton 17.

