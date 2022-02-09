CITY GIRLS BASKETBALL Team effort lifts Craig girls basketball team past Middleton Gazette staff Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIDDLETONA start-to-finish victory for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team Tuesday night kept the Cougars right in the heart of the Big Eight Conference title chase.The Cougars (15-6 overall, 12-3 Big Eight) used a team effort to build a 72-60 victory over Middleton.The win left Craig tied with Verona in second place in the Big Eight race, a half-game behind Sun Prairie.“We started off with a lead and never gave it up,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Five was as close as they got in the second half, and that was early on.“They cut it to seven late, but we always seemed to have an answer. We made some big free throws.”Kate Huml led the Cougars with 24 points, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 19 and Mya Nicholson had 14. But Storbakken said other players made key contributions in the victory.“Bryn McBride played great (seven points) and Lily Campbell and Brae Bertocchi gave us great minutes,” the coach said. “Liz Pierson gave us some great hustle plays.”For Middleton (12-7, 10-4), Audrey Deptula scored 13 of her 18 points in the early minutes of the first half, sinking all three of her 3-point shots early.“She hit all those shots so we went man-to-man and that slowed her down a little bit,” Storbakken said.The Cougars visit Madison La Follette on Friday.CRAIG 72, MIDDLETON 60Craig (72)—Campbell 2-2-6, Huml 9-5-24, Magestro-Kennedy 5-6-19, Bertotten 0-2-2, McBride 3-0-7, Nicholson 5-3-14. Totals 24-18-72.Middleton (60)—Luther 1-0-2, Hutter 1-1-3, Monogue 5-0-12, Deptula 6-3-18, Cowling 3-0-6, Frisch 3-0-7, Pertzborn 6-0-12. Totals 25-4-60.Halftime—Craig 35, Middleton 25. 3-point goals—Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 3, Huml, McBride, Nicholson), Middleton 6 (Deptula 3, Monogue 2, Frisch). Free throws missed—Craig 7, Middleton 7. Total fouls—Craig 12, Middleton 17. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Girls Basketball Big Eight Conference Middleton Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere Rock County Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form