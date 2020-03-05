BELOIT
Sitori Tanin was not only the tallest player on the court Thursday night, she was the best.
The 6-foot-2 Middleton senior finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to a 62-55 victory over Janesville Craig in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal game at Beloit Memorial High's Barkin Arena.
Top-ranked and top-seeded Middleton (24-1) plays second-ranked and second-seeded Madison Memorial (24-1) in a sectional final game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove. The teams split during the Big Eight Conferece regular season.
Craig, despite a valiant effort against a team it lost to by 20 and 19 points during the regular season, finished with a 17-8 record.
In winning its 19th straight game, Middleton needed a late 13-0 run to pull away and notch its third victory of the season over the Cougars.
Tanin was the difference. The Loyola University recruit had 20 of her 26 points in the second half, including a stretch where she scored 12 of her team's 14 points. Her two free throws with 6:48 to play gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 47-46.
"It came down to my teammates finding me and getting me the ball," Tanin said. "We knew the second half that we had to stay strong and keep getting the ball inside. If we could do that, we knew they'd have to foul.
"When we made the run (in the second half) and got those turnovers, it really wasn't that surprising, because that's what our defense has done all season."
Craig trailed by four points at halftime and for most of the second half until senior Cassie Goswick hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 47-46 lead with 7:26 to play.
Unfortunately, the Cougars turned the ball over on their next four possessions, allowing Middleton to go from one down to a 58-46 lead on two Tanin free throws with 2:58 left.
"Just too much size for us to handle, and Tanin was really tough," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "It's really hard when they're 6-2 and my tallest kid is 5-8.
"But I'm so proud of this team. The first two times we played them, we lost by 19 and 20 and never felt like we were ever in the game. This game, we were up one with seven minutes left."
Craig fell behind by seven in the first half but battled back to only trail 31-27 at half.
Big Eight Conference scoring leader Claudia Fieiras, who led Craig with 15 points, had 10 in the first half.
Goswick played great off the bench. The senior, who was a second-team all-Big Eight as a sophomore before missing last season with a torn ACL, finished with four 3s and 14 points.
Craig, which finished in fourth place in the Big Eight, was playing in sectionals for the first time since 2016.
With Middleton and Memorial hooking up Saturday for the third time this season and with much more at stake, Storbakken said it will come down to Middleton's size versus Memorial's athleticism and full-court press.
"If Middleton can get past Memorial's press and get the ball inside with their size, they'll be tough to beat," Storbakken said. "But Memorial throws that press at you for 36 minutes, and not many teams can handle it.
"(Leilani) Kapinus plays like she's 6-2, and Middleton is going to have trouble guarding her because she's so athletic. It should be a great high school basketball game."
MIDDLETON 62, CRAIG 55
Craig (55)--Gregg 2-0-6; Huml 3-0-7; Elgas 2-0-4; Fieiras 6-2-15; Goswick 5-0-14; Magestro-Kennedy 1-1-3; Alderman 2-2-6. Totals: 21-5-55
Middleton (62)--Lemirande 1-2-4; Tanin 7-12-26; Bursac 5-1-12; Coleman 0-1-1; Roquet 1-3-5; Monogue 4-1-12; Gaab 1-0-3. Totals: 19-20-62
Janesville Craig;27;28--55
Middleton;31;31--62
3-point goals--Craig 8 (Goswick 4, Gregg 2, Fieiras, Huml), Middleton 4 (Monogue 3, Gaab). Free throws missed--Craig 4, Middleton 5. Total fouls--Craig 19, Middleton 15. Fouled out--Alderman, Fieiras.