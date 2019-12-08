Sun Prairie's first surge, just before halftime, turned a close game into a double-digit halftime lead.

The Cardinals' second surge, out of halftime, helped them run away from Janesville Parker in a 70-32 Big Eight Conference victory Saturday night.

"We were down six with less than two minutes (left) in the first half," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "But free throws and a steal for a layup at the buzzer put us down 14 at the half.

"Then they came out and scored six unanswered points to start the second half,a nd it was too much to overcome."

Parker fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big Eight.

Jazzanay Seymore led all players with 17 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Senior Jena Forrestal led the Vikings with eight points.

Sun Prairie went 19 of 38 from the free-throw line, while Parker was 4 of 9.

Parker hosts Madison La Follette on Friday night.

SUN PRAIRIE 70, PARKER 32

Parker (32)--Ayers 1-1-3, Shelton 3-0-7, Forrestal 3-0-8, Luek 1-2-4, Booth 2-0-5, Ahrens 0-1-1, Demrow 2-0-4. Totals: 12-4-32.

Sun Prairie (70)--Antony 1-1-3, Kostelnik 0-4-4, Rademacher 4-0-9, Radlund 1-3-5, Wilberding 1-1-3, Rae 3-3-9, Alexanders 1-0-2, Outlay 1-3-5, Tiltrum 1-2-4, Auston 1-1-3, Seymore 6-4-17. Totals: 23-19-70.

Janesville Parker;17;15--32

Sun Prairie; 31;39--70

3-point goals--Parker 4 (Forrestal 2, Shelton, Booth), Sun Prairie 2 (Rademacher, Seymore). Free throws missed--Parker 5, Sun Prairie 19. Total fouls--Parker 25, Sun Prairie 17. Fouled out--Demrow.