Sun Prairie swam past the Janesville Parker/Evansville co-op in a high school girls swim meet Tuesday night.
The Cardinals won every event on the way to a 137-33 victory at Parker.
The Vikings were led by Tadyn McCann, who was third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.53) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:47.94).
Kailee Sitter was third for Parker/Evansville in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.87).
The Vikings host Racine Park in a dual meet next Tuesday.
SUN PRAIRIE 137, PARKER/EVANSVILLE 33
200 medley relay--Sun Prairie 1:55.87. 200 free--Paige Rundahl (SP) 2:04.87. 200 IM--Grace Sala (SP) 2:18.45, 3. Tadyn McCann (PE) 2:26.53. 50 free--Tori Barnet (SP) 25.32. 100 fly--Janelle Schulz (SP) 1:01.58. 100 free--Olivia Sala (SP) 55.48. 500 free--Nora VanDeWiel (SP) 5:41.30, 3. McCann 5:47.94. 200 free relay--Sun Prairie 1:43.24. 100 back--Rundahl 1:04.80. 100 breaststroke--Schulz 1:10.41, 3. Kailee Sitter (PE) 1:19.87. 400 free relay--Sun Prairie 3:42.84.