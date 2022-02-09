01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Not much went right for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team Tuesday night.

The Vikings fell behind by 35 points by halftime on their way to an 82-20 loss to Sun Prairie.

In losing their 16th consecutive game, Parker fell to 1-20 overall and 1-14 in the Big Eight Conference.

“We regressed tonight,” first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We came out flat and with no energy.”

Big Eight leader Sun Prairie (17-3, 12-2) got 10 points each from Avree Antony and Peyton Beck.

Ava Ahrens-Egger had 10 points to lead Parker, which plays host to Middleton on Friday.

SUN PRAIRIE 82, PARKER 20

Parker (20)—Ayers 2-0-4; Simmons 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 4-2-10; Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 9-2-20.

Sun Prairie (82)—Antony 5-0-10; Froh 2-0-4; Rademacher 3-0-6; Barksdale 1-0-2; Bindley 3-2-9; Strey 3-2-8; Schmidt 4-0-8; Outlay 3-0-7; Jackson 2-0-4; Hawk 3-0-6; Antion 4-0-8; Beck 3-1-10. Totals: 36-5-82.

Halftime—Sun Prairie 41, Parker 6. 3-point goals—Sun Prairie 5 (Beck 3, Outlay, Bindley). Free throws missed—Parker 1, Sun Prairie 4. Total fouls—Parker 8, Sun Prairie 5.

