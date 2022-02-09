CITY GIRLS BASKETBALL Sun Prairie rolls past Parker in Big Eight girls basketball Gazette staff Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIENot much went right for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team Tuesday night.The Vikings fell behind by 35 points by halftime on their way to an 82-20 loss to Sun Prairie.In losing their 16th consecutive game, Parker fell to 1-20 overall and 1-14 in the Big Eight Conference.“We regressed tonight,” first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We came out flat and with no energy.”Big Eight leader Sun Prairie (17-3, 12-2) got 10 points each from Avree Antony and Peyton Beck.Ava Ahrens-Egger had 10 points to lead Parker, which plays host to Middleton on Friday.SUN PRAIRIE 82, PARKER 20Parker (20)—Ayers 2-0-4; Simmons 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 4-2-10; Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 9-2-20.Sun Prairie (82)—Antony 5-0-10; Froh 2-0-4; Rademacher 3-0-6; Barksdale 1-0-2; Bindley 3-2-9; Strey 3-2-8; Schmidt 4-0-8; Outlay 3-0-7; Jackson 2-0-4; Hawk 3-0-6; Antion 4-0-8; Beck 3-1-10. Totals: 36-5-82.Halftime—Sun Prairie 41, Parker 6. 3-point goals—Sun Prairie 5 (Beck 3, Outlay, Bindley). Free throws missed—Parker 1, Sun Prairie 4. Total fouls—Parker 8, Sun Prairie 5. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Girls Basketball Big Eight Conference Middleton Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere Rock County Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form