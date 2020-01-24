Things are on the improve for the Delavan-Darien High girls basketball team.
The Comets took second-place Waterford to overtime before losing 46-43 in a Southern Lakes Conference game on the Wolverines’ court Friday.
Delavan-Darien fell to 1-6 in the conference and 5-10 overall but has been scoring more while going 3-3 in 2020.
Waterford, 6-2 in the conference, could never shrug off the Comets. The visitors led at halftime 22-16.
Freshman Amelia Gonzalez hit a key 3-pointer—her first varsity points—to keep the Comets close in the final minutes. The Wolverines still led 41-39 with 4.5 seconds left in regulation.
The Comets’ Kailea Timmerman shook loose underneath and put in a layup to send the game into overtime.
Waterford’s Meghan Schmidt hit a 3-pointer early in overtime, and the Comets weren’t able to respond.
Timmerman finished with a game-high 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. McKenna Williams added 10 points.
WATERFORD 46, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43 (OT)
Delavan-Darien (43)—A. Gonzalez, 1-0-3; Speth, 1-0-3; Timmerman, 7-4-20; Crull, 1-1-3; E. Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Williams, 5-0-10. Totals: 17-5-43.
Waterford (46)—Barwick, 0-1-1; Ketterhagen, 1-0-3; Schmidt, 2-1-7; Rohner, 4-8-19; Loppnow, 1-4-6; Benavides, 2-1-6; Stiewe, 2-0-4. Totals: 12-15-46.
Delavan-Darien 22 19 2—43
Waterford 16 25 5—46
3-point goals—DD 4 (A. Gonzalez, Speth, Timmerman 2), W 7 (Ketterhagen, Schmidt 2, Rohner 3, Benavides). Free throws missed-DD 9, W 8. Total fouls—DD 17, W 11.
Badger 63, Burlington 22—Ava Schulz scored 12 points as host Badger took a 39-7 lead in the first half and cruised.
Johnson finished with 18 points as the Badgers improved to 5-3 in the SLC and 9-4 overall.
Chloe Wright added 13 points in the win.
The Demons dropped to 0-8 in SLC play.
BADGER 63, BURLINGTON 22
Burlington (22)—Krause, 2-0-5; Preusker, 1-0-2; Anderson, 4-0-10; Clapp, 1-0-2; Walby, 1-0-2; Pirocanac, 0-1-1. Totals: 9-1-22.
Badger (63)—Todd, 3-0-6; Welch, 2-4-8; Yakubov, 2-2-6; Wright, 5-3-13; Fahey, 1-0-2; Schulz, 8-0-18; Johnston, 4-0-8; Bearder, 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-63.
Burlington 7 15—33
Badger 39 24—63
3-point goals—Bu 3 (Krause, Anderson 2), Ba 2 (Schulz 2). Free throws missed—Bu 6, Ba 8. Total fouls—Bu 17, Ba 15. Fouled out—Pirocanac.
Union Grove 52, Elkhorn 28—Sophia Rampulla poured in 22 points, and the visiting Broncos remained unbeaten in Southern Lakes play.
Rampulla hit four of the team’s eight 3-pointers for Union Grove (13-1 overall), and it held the Elks to 14 points in each half.
Haley Remington returned to the lineup for Elkhorn (9-6, 4-4) after missing Tuesday’s game with an injury, and she led the team with nine points.
UNION GROVE 52, ELKHORN 28
Elkhorn (28)—Hunter 2-0-5, Remington 3-2-9, D. Ivey 2-1-5, Grochowski 1-1-3, M. Ivey 2-1-5, Koss 0-1-1. Totals: 10-6-28.
Union Grove (52)—Domagalski 1-0-3, Calouette 2-0-4, Killberg 1-0-3, Barber 1-1-3, Torhorst 0-1-1, Slattery 3-2-9, Ludvigsen 2-0-4, Rampulla 9-0-22, Cotton 1-0-3. Totals: 20-4-52.
Elkhorn 14 14—28
Union Grove 27 25—52
3-point goals—E 2 (Hunter, Remington), UG 8 (Rampulla 4, Domagalski, Killberg, Slattery, Cotton). Free throws missed—E 4, UG 4. Total fouls—E 8, UG 10.