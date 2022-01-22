Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
A rough start ended any hopes of Janesville Parker's girls basketball team ending an 11-game losing streak Saturday.
Madison Memorial held the Vikings to seven points in the first half en route to a 61-29 Big Eight Conference victory.
Parker (1-15, 1-10) played even with the Spartans the second half but could not overcome the poor-shooting first half.
"The score might not indicate as much, but we played much better this time against Memorial than we did the first time we played them," Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said.
"And what I like most about our team right now is that despite the losing streak, the girls are still playing with a lot of energy and heart. Their attitudes have been great."
Addison Miller had 13 points to lead Parker and Alyssa Ayers added 10.
Parker plays at Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL 61, PARKER 29
Memorial (61)--Rogers 1-0-2; Harden 1-0-2; Rauwolf 2-0-5; D. Weier 3-0-7; Myers 4-2-10; Worman 3-2-8; Mahone 2-0-6; Morgan 2-0-5; Sparks 3-3-9; Healy 1-0-3; Meyer 1-0-2; A. Weier 0-2-2. Totals: 23-9-61
Parker (29)--Ayers 1-8-10; Simmons 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 1-2-4; Miller 5-2-13. Totals: 8-12-29
Halftime--Memorial 32, Parker 7. Three-point goals--Memorial 6 (Mahone 2, Rauwolf, Healy, Morgan, D. Weier), Parker 1 (Miller). Free throws missed--Memorial 6, Parker 7. Total fouls--Memorial 17, Parker 14
