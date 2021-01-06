JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team would have had its hands full even if its lineup was intact Wednesday night.
Without their starting point guard and second leading scorer against visiting DeForest, the Cougars needed to execute nearly perfectly.
But they shot less than 50% from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 21 times, and the Norskies ran away to a 73-53 victory on Bob Suter Court.
“You’re not going to make them all, but if you make 20 of 27 free throws instead of 13,” Craig head coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Make a few of those bunnies we missed in the first half, and maybe it’s different.”
Craig was without point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, a sophomore who has at least one Division I college scholarship offer. She will miss an indefinite amount of time due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
Freshman Mya Nicholson stepped up her role on offense Wednesday, contributing a game-high 18 points. And junior Kate Huml, who played more at the point than normal, finished with 15.
But the Cougars were clearly attempting to find their way in their first game without Magestro-Kennedy. And doing so against a deep and athletic DeForest team that was eager to play a full-court press defense proved to be a tough combination.
“She (Magestro-Kennedy) is our point guard, and so Kate had to play point guard and Mya had to move to Kate’s position,” Storbakken said. “It’s a domino effect. And against a press, that’s even tougher. They pressed 36 minutes with masks on.
“It was just a bad combination.”
Still, the Cougars, who trailed 33-20 at halftime, had their chances in the second half.
Twice they cut their deficit to eight points and had the ball with an opportunity to make it a two-possession game. It was 35-27 three minutes into the half, but Craig turned the ball over and gave up a pair of free throws to go back down by 10. And it was 45-37 with 11:29 to play when they turned the ball over and gave up a 3-pointer.
“Every time we had a run and we could get it to five or six, they had an answer,” Storbakken said.
DeForest led by double digits the rest of the way.
Claudia Fieiras, who was honored as part of Craig’s Senior Night, scored 10 points to add to her all-time program scoring record.
Jaelyn Derlein and Rylan Oberg each scored 14 points to lead DeForest.
Craig plays at Milton on Friday night.
DEFOREST 73, CRAIG 53
DeForest (73)—Compe 2-0-4, Roth 3-2-9, Kelliher 1-2-4, Derlein 5-3-14, Schaeffer 1-0-2, Bartels 2-6-10, Oberg 6-0-14, Hahn 2-1-5. Totals: 26-17-73.
Craig (53)—Campbell 0-4-4, Huml 5-2-15, Fieiras 3-3-10, Clarke 1-0-2, McBride 1-0-2, Nicholson 6-4-18, Alderman 1-0-2. Totals: 17-13-53.
DeForest 33 40—73
Janesville Craig 20 33—53
3-point goals—DeForest 4 (Oberg 2, Roth, Derlein), Craig 6 (Huml 3, Nicholson 2, Fieiras). Free throws missed—DeForest 8, Craig 14. Total fouls—DeForest 21, Craig 19. Fouled out—Campbell.