JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker had no answer for Jazzanay Seymore in Big Eight Conference girls basketball Tuesday night.
The Sun Prairie junior scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Cardinals to a 79-57 win in the Vikings gym.
Parker (6-9, 3-8) had cut its deficit to one point early in the second half, but a 16-0 Sun Prairie run ended any hopes of an upset.
The 6-foot Seymore had 16 points in the second half and combined with 6-0 Ashley Rae to help dominate on the boards. Rae finished with 10 points, including eight during the team's 16-0 run.
"We were forced to press because they were so much taller than us, and I think we just ran out of gas," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "A number of times I thought we were in good position to get a rebound, and they just went over the top of us and got the ball because they were taller.
"We needed to keep pushing the ball and forcing the tempo, and we stopped. And a lot of that was because of fatigue. And we didn't shoot the ball as well the second half as we did the first."
Parker, which lost by 38 to Sun Prairie the first time the teams played this season, trailed just 38-35 at half. The Vikings hit four 3-pointers in the first half and got 10 points from Alexys Luek to keep it close.
Sun Prairie (9-6, 8-3) scored the first five points of the second half to push the lead to eight, but Parker stormed back and cut the deficit to one at 47-46 on Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin's basket with 11:34 left.
The Cardinals answered with a 20-3 run to put the game away.
"We had to go inside, and that was the message," Sun Prairie coach John Olson said. "Plus, we got a lot of open looks down the court the second half.
"And we did a better job the second half of taking away their good looks. Parker's a good shooting team and shot it well the first half."
Demrow-Calvin, a junior, led Parker with 14 points, while Luek chipped in 11. Senior Tina Shelton finished with 11 points.
Parker plays at Madison La Follette on Friday night.
SUN PRAIRIE 79, PARKER 57
Sun Prairie (79)--Seymore 11-8-30; Auston 2-0-5; Rae 5-0-10; Kostelnik 1-1-3; Radlund 3-1-7; Antony 4-2-11; Strey 2-0-4; Outley 2-0-5; Alexander 0-3-3; Wilberding 0--1-1. Totals: 30-16-79
Parker (57)--Ayers 2-1-5; Shelton 4-3-11; Luek 3-5-13; Demrow-Calvin 6-2-14; Blum 1-2-5; Forrestal 2-2-7; Booth 0-2-2. Totals: 18-17-57
Sun Prairie;38;41--79
Janesville Parker;35;22--57
3-point goals--Sun Prairie 3 (Auston, Antony, Outley), Parker 4 (Luek 2, Forrestal, Blum). Free throws missed--Sun Prairie 6, Parker 4. Total fouls--Sun Prairie 16, Parker 20