Janesville Craig’s tour through the Big Eight Conference road venues hit a speed bump against one of the top teams in the state Friday night.
The Cougars girls basketball team came into the game with seven wins in eight league road games, but second-ranked Middleton never gave them a chance to make it eight out of nine.
The Cardinals—who might be the top-ranked team when the next rankings are released after Bay Port’s loss this week—scored nine of the first 10 points and never trailed in a 60-40 victory.
Middleton is 19-1 overall and 15-1 in the Big Eight, tied at the top with Madison Memorial. Craig fell to 14-6 and 11-5, in fourth place a game back of Sun Prairie.
“They’ve got so many weapons,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “If they don’t hit from the outside, they get the ball inside. They’ve got 6-footers high and low, and everyone can shoot the 3. It’s pick your poison.”
Middleton got a pair of 3-pointers from players coming off the bench in building a 15-5 lead midway through the first half.
Josie Lemirande also hit three first-half 3s to propel the Cardinals to a 33-19 halftime lead despite the fact first-team all-conference player Sitori Tanin went scoreless in the opening 18 minutes, sitting for a long stretch with two fouls.
The Cougars did not help their own cause, making just 6 of 24 first-half shot attempts.
“If we would’ve shot better, we would’ve given ourselves a chance, because I don’t think they had their A game,” Storbakken said. “They turned the ball over and gave us some opportunities. We had all kinds of shots and had some looks, but to have a shot against a team like this you’ve got to make them.”
Craig got as close as 10 in the early minutes of the second half but never cut its deficit to single digits.
Lemirande and Karina Bursac tied for the game high with 13 points for the Cardinals.
Junior Claudia Fieiras led the Cougars with 11 points, while senior Cassie Goswick and sophomore Kate Huml each finished with 10.
Craig’s lone two league road losses came against Middleton and Madison Memorial, which are both ranked in the top three in Division 1.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Storbakken said. “Something you can hang your hat on.”
Craig will learn its seed in the WIAA D1 bracket Sunday at an area seeding meeting, where the Cougars, Waunakee, Sun Prairie and Lake Geneva Badger appear to be battling for the third and fourth seed and the potential to host two regional tournament games.
The Cougars are back on the court Thursday at home against last-place Madison West.
MIDDLETON 60, CRAIG 40
Craig (40)—Huml 4-0-10, Magestro-Kennedy 1-0-3, Elgas 1-2-4, Fieiras 3-5-11, Goswick 4-0-10, Dunlavy 1-0-2. Totals: 14-7-40.
Middleton (60)—Schwartz 1-0-2, Lemirande 4-2-13, Tanin 2-6-10, Roquet 3-1-8, Bursac 5-3-13, Monogue 1-0-3, Hodson 1-0-3, Smith 3-2-8. Totals: 20-14-60.
Janesville Craig;19;21—40
Middleton;33;27—60
3-point goals—Craig 5 (Huml 2, Goswick 2, Magestro-Kennedy), Middleton 6 (Lemirande 3, Roquet, Hodson, Monogue). Free throws missed—Craig 1, Middleton 5. Total fouls—Craig 14, Middleton 11.