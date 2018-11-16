CLINTON
A strong start to the second half propelled Evansville High’s girls basketball team to victory Friday night.
Leading by seven at half, the Blue Devils went on an 11-2 run to start the second half en route to a 60-44 win over Clinton in the Rock Valley Conference opener.
Paige Banks had 19 points and Abby Eftemoff added 12 as Evansville evened it season record at 1-1.
Evansville coach Tina Aasen said her team learned a valuable lesson in Tuesday night’s season-opening loss to Oregon.
“We were ahead against Oregon at half, but then we came out and it couldn’t have been an uglier three minutes for us to start the second half,” Aasen said. “Tonight, we came out and kept doing what we were doing the first half, and that was work our offense, take the ball to the basket and get good shots.
“Our offense, everybody knows what we’re running. But if we’re patient and run it correctly, it’s tough to defend the third and fourth time. And the kids are starting to believe that.”
Evansville built an early 9-2 lead.
Clinton came back behind Liz Kalk. The junior guard had 11 points the first half, including three 3s and kept her team in the game. The Cougars trimmed a seven-point deficit down to two, but the Blue Devils ended the half on a 7-2 run.
Banks had five quick points to start the second half as the lead quickly grew to 38-22. Clinton got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The second half was a foul-fest with the two teams combining for 31 fouls.
Clinton coach Kim Ciochon, whose team was playing its season-opener, said the constant whistles at both ends of the court made it tough to get any type of rhythm going offensively.
“It was tough because you were constantly making lineup changes and trying to figure out who was working,” Ciochon said.
“And I think overall, we started out flat, but I thought we’d regroup and play a little better. But we were a little bit like a deer in headlights, and I don’t know why if it was because it was our first game or what.”
Kalk tied Banks for game-high honors with 19 points, while Addyson Ciochon added 10 points.
EVANSVILLE 60, CLINTON 44
Evansville (60)—Rinehart 1-2-4; Eftemoff 5-2-12; Banks 5-8-19; Fillner 2-0-4; Hinkle 1-1-3; Acker 1-1-4; Wagner 2-2-6; Tofte 0-7-7; Miller 0-1-1. Totals: 17-24-60
Clinton (44)—Kalk 6-3-19; Welte 0-2-2; Ciochon 5-0-10; Kemp 3-2-8; Beaumont 0-1-1; Teubert 1-0-3; Elgas 0-1-1. Totals: 15-9-44
Evansville 27 33—60
Clinton 20 24—44
Three-point goals—Evansville 2 (Banks, Acker), Clinton 5 (Kalk 4, Teubert). Free throws missed—Evansville 16, Clinton 17. Total fouls—Evansville 26, Clinton 30. Fouled out—Roehl, Welte, Ciochon.
