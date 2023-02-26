Sarah Strande scored a game-high 25, Elli Jaramillo hit four 3-pointers en route to 18 and Racine Lutheran beat visiting Whitewater 62-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal girls basketball game on Friday.
Strande had 15 first-half points as the second-seeded Crusaders (14-11) led 28-16 at half.
Danielle DePorter scored all 15 of her points from 3-point range for the 10th-seeded Whippets (6-20). DePorter made four 3s after half. Cali Kopecky added eight points, 11 rebounds. Katie Gillette chipped in eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Calli Grosinske had six points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.
“Racine Lutheran played a tight zone defense denying us open shots,” Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. “We adjusted our offense and worked to get the ball inside. Racine Lutheran came out on fire in the second half and our shots were not falling, creating a bigger scoring gap.
“In the second part of the half, we dug deep and fought hard with our defense, forcing turnovers to give us a spark. Our offense started picking up, but it was too big of a gap to overcome late in the game. We fought hard right to the very end and our post defense by Aidyn Amundson, Alex Martin and Katie Gillette did an amazing job containing Racine Lutheran’s 6-foot-2 center Julia Kellner.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 62, WHITEWATER 45
Whitewater (45)—DePorter 5-0-15, Kopecky 2-2-8, Kilar 1-0-3, Grosinske 2-2-6, Gillette 1-6-8, Navejas 2-1-5. Totals 13-11-45.
Racine Lutheran (62)—Kading 0-2-2, Mandujano 2-0-5, Jaramillo 7-0-18, Ibarra 1-0-2, Strande 10-3-25, Kellner 1-8-10. Totals 21-13-62.
Halftime—RL 28, WW 16. 3-point goals—WW 8 (DePorter 5, Kopecky 2, Kilar 1), RL 7 (Strande 2, Jaramillo 4, Mandujano 1). Missed free throws—WW 8, RL 10. Team fouls—WW 16, RL 20.
Lake Geneva Badger 78, Milwaukee Reagan 33; Franklin 75, Lake Geneva Badger 44—No. 7 Badger defeated No. 10 Milwaukee Reagan (12-14) 78-33 on Friday in a girls basketball Division 1 regional quarterfinals contest but lost its regional championship matchup against No. 2 Franklin, 75-44.
Franklin (24-2) built a 41-26 lead by halftime and hit 11 3-point shots in the contest.
Forward Ashlin Nottestad led Badger with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Guard Delaney Deering scored 10 points.
RESULT SATURDAY
FRANKLIN 75, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 44
Franklin (75)—Ahmad 3-0-8, Capstran 7-1-18, Binkowski 1-0-2, Wojcinski 3-5-11, Meaux 8-0-20, Boyland 2-0-4, Jepsen 5-0-12. Totals 29-6-75.
Badger (44)—Villarreal 2-2-6, Freeman 1-0-3, Deering 3-4-10, Nottestad 6-0-17, McKinney 1-0-2, Hayes 2-1-5, Cruz 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-44.
Halftime—Franklin 41, Badger 26. 3-point goals—Franklin 11 (Ahmad 2, Capstran 3, Meaux 4, Jepsen 2), Badger 6 (Freeman, Nottestad 5). Missed free throws—Franklin 2, Badger 5.
Elkhorn 37, Westosha Central 36; Waukesha West 64, Elkhorn 32—The No. 3 Elks (16-10) started their Division 2 tournament run on Friday with a close win over No. 6 Westosha Central (10-16).
The Elks led 20-11 at halftime, but the Falcons nearly pulled out a second-half comeback.
Elkhorn fended the Falcons off and were led by guard Kylie Schultz who scored 13 points. Forward Kyrin Lile scored 10 points.
In their regional finals matchup against No. 2 Waukesha West (22-3) on Saturday, the Elks fell 64-32.
RESULT FRIDAY
ELKHORN 37, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 36
Elkhorn (37)—Remington 1, Woyak 3, Schultz 13, B. Lile 2, K. Lile 10, Champeny 8.
Westosha Central (36)—Witt 4, Lois 2, Klementzos 8, Rynberg 18, Pelli 4.
Halftime—E 20, WC 11.
Union Grove 82, Delavan- Darien 42—The top-seeded and unbeaten champions of the Southern Lakes Conference ended the Comets’ season Saturday night. No further information was provided.