Sarah Strande scored a game-high 25, Elli Jaramillo hit four 3-pointers en route to 18 and Racine Lutheran beat visiting Whitewater 62-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal girls basketball game on Friday.

Strande had 15 first-half points as the second-seeded Crusaders (14-11) led 28-16 at half.

