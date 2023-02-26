Division 1 girls regional: Knights 70, Vikings 19 Season of growth ends at Oak Creek for Janesville Parker GAZETTE STAFF Feb 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 14 Janesville Parker fell 70-19 in its girls basketball regional matchup against No. 3 Oak Creek (18-8) on Friday.The Vikings found themselves in a 40-6 hole at halftime.Paisley Booth led Parker with 11 points.While Parker (5-19) fell short in its first game of the WIAA tournament, the Vikings have shown growth in their girls basketball program. Parker recorded three more wins this season than last year.“Sad to see the season end,” said Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell. “This game did not show the growth we made this year. I’ll miss the seniors. They’re great people.”OAK CREEK 70, JANESVILLE PARKER 19Oak Creek (70)—Noll 2-0-5, Eickhoff 3-0-8, Jones 1-0-3, Genson 3-0-6, Hanson 6-0-12, Hernandez 9-1-20, Heritage 2-0-4, Predergast 3-0-8. Totals 30-3-70.Parker (19)—Brandenburg 1-1-3, Jones 1-0-3, Booth 3-5-11, Miller 1-0-2. Totals 6-6-19.Halftime—OC 40-6. 3-point goals—OC 7 (Noll, Eickhoff 2, Jones, Hernandez, Predergast), JP 1 (Jones). Missed free throws—OC 0, JP 9. Team fouls—OC 11, JP 9. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Girls Basketball Recommended for you Trending Now