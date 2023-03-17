Through injuries and adversity, Milton’s girls basketball team grew together this season.
Junior guard Holly Morehart led the Red Hawks this season on both ends of the floor, leading the team in scoring and shooting more than 40% from deep as the team’s primary offensive ball handler.
The 5-foot-5 guard also made her presence know on the defensive end and was always up for a challenge.
“I thought Holly did a great job,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp. “Every game she was doing anything we needed her to you. She was nine times out of 10 guarding the best player from the other team, whether that girl was 5-foot-5 or 6 feet tall. She always took great pride in having that assignment. She was really that player we had to have out there on the court.”
Sophomore guard Julia Wolf scored 10.5 points a game for Milton, while 5-foot-2 freshman guard Nayeli Kilen excelled from deep, hitting 35% of her shots from behind the arc and scoring seven points per contest.
Lauren Kojo, a 6-foot junior, manned the middle for Milton and served as the team’s defensive anchor in the paint. Senior guard Tressa Shaw scored 9.1 points per game and made 53 of 56 free throws on the season.
While wins weren’t always easy for Milton to secure this year, the Red Hawks did grow and the court and improved in each of their roles on the court.
After starting the year 0-6, Milton picked up its first victories of the season against Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker in December.
In January, the Red Hawks won their first home game of the season against Whitewater. Later in the month, Milton picked up two more back-to-back victories against Monroe and Clinton and ended its season with a 6-19 record.
Throughout the season, Milton struggled with injuries and were routinely outsized by opponents on the court. These height mismatches didn’t faze the Red Hawks. Milton used its shooting talent and passing abilities to combat its competition.
“We talked about at the start of the season that we’re always going to be outsized nine times out of 10,” Skemp said. “We are the short team and we just have to focus on what can we do. As the season went on, we did a much better job with our spacing in our offense and making those extra passes to get that best shot instead of a contested shot.”
Throughout the season, Skemp saw the Red Hawks grow in new roles despite adversity.
“I think everyone started to realize how important they were to the team, whatever that role was,” Skemp said. “With the mass number of injuries and things that they went through this year, we had people stepping up, and it was different people every night filling different roles. They realized that they can make an impact in more ways than what they initially had thought.”
With the majority of its leading players returning to the team next season, Milton’s close-knit group will have another season together.
“This was one of the groups of girls that I felt came together and became a close-knit group on and off the court quickly,” Skemp said. “They made a conscious effort to make everyone feel like they are an important piece of this team, and that helped them get so much closer.
“The future’s looking bright, and we’re excited,” Skemp said. “We know that those girls are still hungry and they’re not settling. They’re ready to have a good offseason and summer. They’re ready to come back even better and more prepared this next season.”