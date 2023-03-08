Twenty wins, a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference and two players hitting 1,000 career points highlighted Janesville Craig’s 2022-23 girls basketball season.

Senior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and junior guard Mya Nicholson led the Cougars this season to a regional final championship game and each scored their 1,000th career point this season.

