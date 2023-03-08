Janesville Craig’s Brae Bertocchi scores a contested layup over Milton’s Lauren Kojo during a game in the 19th annual Optimist Holiday Classic at Craig High School in Janesville in December. Bertocchi led all scorers in the game with 15 points.
Twenty wins, a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference and two players hitting 1,000 career points highlighted Janesville Craig’s 2022-23 girls basketball season.
Senior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and junior guard Mya Nicholson led the Cougars this season to a regional final championship game and each scored their 1,000th career point this season.
Magestro-Kennedy led Craig in scoring with 20.7 points per game and was named to the all-conference first team. The guard will play college ball for Division I Wright State of the Horizon League next season.
Also named to the conference’s first team, Nicholson scored 19.7 points per game, shot over 40% from behind the arc and made 91% of her free throw attempts.
Behind their backcourt leaders, the Cougars jumped out the a 4-0 record to start the season. Craig lost its next three contests against New Berlin Eisenhower, Sun Prairie West and Verona. With a 4-3 record after the losing streak, the Cougars used these losses to propel their play on the court.
“Those three losses were to good teams, and I think we learned a little bit about ourselves,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “(We learned) that we can play better and be better on the court.”
From there, Craig went on a 10-game win streak, highlighted by a 66-50 victory over Lakeside Lutheran for a championship in the Janesville Craig Optimist Classic tournament.
“Anytime you win 10 in a row at the varsity level is an awesome feeling,” Storbakken said. “These girls deserve everything they got. When you end up winning 20 games, it’s kind of a milestone for high school. I’m proud of these girls for doing that. Lots of these teams are really good, so they did really well.”
Craig’s winning streak was broken with a hard-fought 71-63 loss to Sun Prairie West. This didn’t discourage the Cougars as they closed out their season with a 6-2 record and a regional victory over Mukwonago.
Impressively, the Cougars didn’t fall in any trap games and were only defeated by teams with higher seedings in the WIAA tournament bracket.
“We took care of business. We won every game we should have, and I thought we improved,” Storbakken said. “The second time we played those teams, we played them a lot better. They’re often good teams, but I thought we played a lot better down the stretch.”
The Cougars did grow this season as several girls stepped up midseason as opposing defenses keyed on stopping Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson. Brae Bertocchi, Lily Campbell, Bella Vitaioli and Liz Pierson all had standout moments this season as Craig’s third scorer.
Bertocchi in particular came into her own to close out the season and solidified herself as the team’s third scoring option. By season’s end, Bertocchi averaged 9.6 points a game and was an all-conference honorable mention.
“That’s awesome,” Storbakken said. “When you’re coaching kids, you just want them to get better. Kids like Brae and Liz who stepped in, it’s just awesome. As a coach you watch these kids roll, get better and become good basketball players is pretty special.”
Next season, Craig will hope to improve from their 20-6 record and regional finals loss. Nicholson and Bertocchi figure to be leading the charge.
