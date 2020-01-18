A late rally fell short Saturday for Milton High’s girls basketball team.
Naomi Bruenig scored 19 points to lead Sauk Prairie to a 76-74 win over Milton as part of the Badger Challenge at Beaver Dam.
Milton (4-10) trailed by seven at halftime but scored 42 points in the second half to make it close at the end.
“We let the Sauk trapping press rattle us in the first half,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said in an e-mail.
Abbie Campion had a game-high 27 points for Milton, while Shelby Mack-Honold added 22.
Mack-Honold had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but her short shot fell off the rim.
SAUK PRAIRIE 76, MILTON 74
Milton (74)—Mack-Honold 8 5-7 22, Jaecks 2 0-0 4, Steinke 2 0-0 5, Quade 2 0-0 4, Campion 10 6-8 27, Rodenberg 4 2-2 12. Totals: 28 13-17 74.
Sauk Prairie (76)—Tobias 5 12 11, N. Breunig 7 4-4 19, O. Breunig 5 6-6 16, Schad 1 3-5 5, Paukner 4 0-6 8, M. Breunig 1 1-2 3, Hartwig 6 2-2 14. Totals: 29 17-27 76.
Milton 32 42—74
Sauk Prairie 39 37—76
3-point goals—M 5 (Rodenberg 2, Mack-Honold, Steinke, Campion), SP 1 (N. Breunig). Total fouls—M 20, SP 16. Fouled out—Quade, Rodenberg.