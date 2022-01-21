CLINTON ^p
The Edgerton High girls basketball team took over sole possession of second place in the Rock Valley Conference on Thursday.
Shannon Rusch scored 23 points and the Crimson Tide opened up a 20-point lead in the first half en route to a 67-41 win over Clinton.
Seventh-ranked Edgerton improved to 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference. With McFarland’s loss to Jefferson on Tuesday, Edgerton sits alone in second place, two games behind Brodhead.
Clinton (9-7, 6-5) came into Tuesday’s game having won four straight and had hoped to avenge an earlier 31-point loss to Edgerton.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, those plans went astray.
Edgerton went on a 16-0 scoring run midway through the first half and never looked back. The Crimson Tide led by 19 at half and pushed the lead to 27 with an 8-0 run to start the second half.
Clinton was held nearly 30 points below its season scoring average.
“It starts on the defensive end for us,” Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said. “That’s the base of our program. Our girls executed the game plan really well and understood the tendencies of their kids.
“We play execute on-ball defense, and when we don’t allow penetration, they’re not going to get those kick 3s (passes from inside to the perimeter for 3-point shots) that can hurt you.”
Clinton played without starting center Tiana Roehl and saw leading scorer Jayden Nortier sit out most of the first half with a back injury.
Still, head coach Goran Nikolic wasn’t making excuses afterward.
“For some reason we rushed tonight and hurried some shots, especially early,” Nikolic said. “And we usually shoot a lot of free throws, but tonight we couldn’t get to the line.
“But credit to Edgerton. They played very well defensively. And they’ve got four really good players. We just have to flush this one out of our system and learn from it.”
Rusch led four Crimson Tide players in double figures. Abby Blum added 14 points, while Kate Gunderson and Sylvia Fox had 10 points each.
Nortier played well the second half and finished with 17 points to lead the Cougars.
Jenny said his team remains locked in.
“They have goals, but the main goal is to get better every day,” Jenny said. “We don’t talk much about the ranking. They’ve remain level-headed and stayed focused on the big picture, which is where we want to be at the end of the season.”
EDGERTON 67, CLINTON 41
Edgerton (67)—Blum 5-0-14; Scharlau 1-1-3; Gunderson 4-0-10; Fox 3-2-10; Rusch 10-2-23; Zeimet 2-0-4; Snyder 0-3-3. Totals: 25-8-67.
Clinton (41)—Teubert 1-0-3; Johansen 1-1-4; Nortier 6-2-17; Mullooly 2-0-5; Wellnitz 1-0-3; Bobolz 2-1-6; Hahn 1-0-3. Totals: 14-4-41.
Halftime—Edgerton 38, Clinton 19. Three-point goals—Edgerton 9 (Blum 4, Gunderson 2, Fox 2, Rusch, Clinton 9 (Nortier 3, Hahn, Bobolz, Teubert, Johansen, Mullooly, Wellnitz). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Clinton 4. Total fouls—Edgerton 8, Clinton 16.