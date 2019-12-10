MILTON

Face guard, double team, help defense.

Using whatever scheme necessary, the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team did not want Abbie Campion to beat them Tuesday.

Luckily for the Red Hawks, Alex Rodenberg was ready to step up.

Rodenberg dropped a game-high 23 points as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 64-52, in a Badger South Conference game at Milton High.

“We’ve been looking for a second person to step up, especially with them face guarding, focusing on Abbie,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We needed someone to hit those outside shots on the kick-out. Alex is definitely capable.”

The senior guard finished with two 3-pointers. She scored 10 points in the first half and added 13 more in the second.

Campion, who was averaging a team-best 16 points per game, was held to nine.

“She’s (Campion) really good,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “I knew if we could keep her under 10 points, we would be in the game.

“We didn’t want her to beat us. ... She got free a couple times and you can see how good she is.”

The Red Hawks press gave the Blackhawks trouble early on in the game. Fort Atkinson (1-3, 0-2) was held to just 16 first-half points, as Milton (2-4, 1-1) built a 12-point lead.

“We talked about how they’re a younger team, younger ballhandlers, that maybe don’t have the confidence yet against pressure,” Skemp said. “We had multiple people up on top steering where the ball went.”

The Blackhawks never got the game within two possessions after halftime.

Sophomore guard Tyla Staude scored 16 points for the Blackhawks. Senior forward Anna Schoenike carried the load for Fort Atkinson in the second half, scoring 14 of her 19 points.

Rodenberg was the lone Red Hawk to break double digits.

Milton plays at Madison Edgewood in a conference game Saturday night.

MILTON 64, FORT ATKINSON 52

Fort Atkinson (52)—Kammer 0-0-1, Marquart 4-3-3, Staude 4-6-16, Trieloff 1-0-3, Schoenike 6-7-19. Totals: 11-16-52.

Milton (64)—Hanauska 1-0-3, Jaecks 1-0-2, Steinke 1-0-3, Quade 3-3-9, Campion 4-0-9, Rodenberg 7-7-23, Stuckey 1-1-3, Falk 2-5-9. Totals: 18-16-64.

Fort Atkinson 16 36—52

Milton 28 36—64

3-point goals—FA 5 (Marquart 2, Staude 2, Trieloff), M 5 (Weberpal, Steinke, Campion, Rodenberg 2). Free throws missed—FA 8, M 7. Totals fouls—FA 22, M 20.