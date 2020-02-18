CLINTON
When a conference’s top two teams get together late in the season, one would expect the stakes to be high.
Monday night in Clinton, the host Cougars and Evansville were merely playing for pride.
The Blue Devils solidified their standing as the Rock Valley Conference’s top team with a convincing 56-42 victory over the second-place Cougars.
Both teams entered Monday night’s clash with seeds in their respective WIAA Division 3 brackets wrapped up and Evansville’s conference title in the bag.
After Clinton raced to an 8-0 lead (with all eight points by forward Olivia Roehl), Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller had some concerns about his team’s approach to the game.
”We knew it was going to be a challenge really getting ready for this game with the conference title wrapped up,” Wiemiller said. “And we definitely started slow. They beat us down the floor a few times and played with more energy.
“Once we woke them up a little bit, we played the way we wanted to.”
Trailing 16-11, the Blue Devils went on a game-changing 12-0 run.
The conference champions never let the Cougars back into the game.
The run was keyed by the play of junior Josey Rinehart, who finished the game with 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while adding 11 rebounds (six of them on the offensive glass) and four blocks.
”Josey is just so long in there,” Wiemiller said. “And she makes a big difference for us on both sides of the floor. We knew we had some mismatches in terms of height, and we finally were able to take advantage of those.”{/span}
{span}Rinehart’s performance was complemented by another solid outing from Paige Banks, who contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. {/span}
{span}Clinton coach Kim Ciochon, whose team earned the top seed in their regional, said after the fast start she wasn’t happy with her team’s energy. {/span}
{span}”We just kind of fizzled out, which was disappointing,” Ciochon said. “On Friday night against Big Foot, we sustained that energy all game and played a fantastic game. That energy is the difference between us being good and being great.”{/span}
{span}Ciochon said the Cougars did not do a good enough job at dealing with Rinehart’s length. {/span}
{span}”We should have been able to adjust to her better than we did,” Ciochon said. “We came out physical in the post, boxing out and making good ball fakes. After that, we didn’t do a good job of doing those things.”{/span}
{span}The Blue Devils led 29-20 at halftime and never let the Cougars crawl closer than seven points in the second half. The two teams combined to go 0-for-23 from beyond the arc. {/span}
{span}The Cougars were led by Roehl, who was the only Cougar to score more than six points, finishing with 17. {/span}
{span}Clinton (15-6, 12-5) will finish its regular season with a game at Whitewater on Thursday night. {/span}
{span}”Before tonight, we’d been playing really well lately,” Clinton guard Hannah Welte said. “Tonight, we made some early mistakes and they snowballed on us. We got down on ourselves and down on each other. Every game is a big game, and hopefully we’ll come out and play the way we were before tonight.”{/span}
{span}Evansville (17-4, 16-1) will host Big Foot on Thursday night. {/span}
EVANSVILLE 56, CLINTON 42
Evansville (56)—Rinehart 10-1-21, Tofte 1-0-2, Sendelbach 1-4-6, Taylor 0-3-3, Eftemoff 4-0-8, Banks 3-10-16. Totals: 19-18-56.
Clinton (42)—E. Teubert 2-1-5, Kalk 2-1-5, Nortier 3-0-6, Welte 1-1-3, Ciochon 2-2-6, Roehl 6-5-17. Totals: 16-10-43.
Evansville 29 27—56
Clinton 20 22—42
3-point goals—None. Free throws missed—E 7, C 6. Total fouls—E 16, C 17.