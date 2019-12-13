Paige Banks scored 22 points and the Evansville girls basketball team won on the road Friday night to remain unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play.

The Blue Devils held host Brodhead to just nine first-half points in a 57-31 victory.

Evansville improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the RVC. Brodhead fell to 5-2 and 3-2.

Josey Rinehart scored eight of her 14 points to help Evansville lead 26-9 at halftime. Banks had 16 of her 22 in the second half, and Abi Eftemoff added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Abbie Dix scored nine points to lead the Cardinals.

Evansville hosts winless Edgerton on Thursday in its final league game before a holiday break.

EVANSVILLE 57, BRODHEAD 31Evansville (57)—Hinkle 1-0-2, Rinehart 6-2-14, Tofte 3-0-8, Eftemoff 4-3-11, Banks 10-1-22. Totals: 24-6-57.

Brodhead (31)—Purdue 3-0-7, McNeece 1-0-2, Oliver 1-0-2, Karl 3-0-7, Kammerer 0-1-1, Moe 1-0-2, Cordon 0-1-1, Dix 3-3-9. Totals: 12-5-31.

Evansville. 26 31—57

Brodhead 9 22—31

3-point goals—E 3 (Tofte 2, Banks), B 2 (Purdue, Karl). Free throws missed—E 1, B 7. Total fouls—E 16, B 10.

Clinton 64, Jefferson 44—Liz Kalk scored 20 points and Addyson Ciochon scored 19 as the visiting Cougars moved into sole possession of second place in the RVC at 4-1.

Kalk was 7 of 15 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line, while Ciochon was 7 of 12 and 2 of 2 for Clinton, which built a 34-20 lead by halftime.

Abby Helmink and Ayianna Johnson each had 10 points for the Eagles.

CLINTON 64, JEFFERSON 44Clinton (64)—F. Teubert 1-0-2, Kalk 7-5-20, Beaumont 1-0-2, Welte 4-0-11, Pope 1-1-3, Ciochon 7-2-19, Roehl 2-3-7. Totals: 23-11-64.

Jefferson (44)—Madden 2-0-6, Messmann 2-0-4, Howard 0-3-3, S. Peterson 2-2-7, Helmink 3-3-10, Johnson 5-0-10, J. Peterson 1-0-2, Beck 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-44.

Clinton 34 30—64

Jefferson 20 24—44

3-point goals—C 7 (Welte 3, Ciochon 3, Kalk), J 4 (Madden 2, S. Peterson, Helmink). Free throws missed—C 5, J 5. Total fouls—C 16, J 18. Fouled out—E. Teubert (C).

Big Foot 41, Edgerton 29—The host Chiefs built a 20-4 lead by halftime.

Reagan Courier led Big Foot—which went 18 of 26 from the free-throw line—with 10 points, as the Chiefs improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league.

Kate Fox Gunderson had 13 points for the Crimson Tide.

BIG FOOT 41, EDGERTON 29Edgerton (29)—Rebman 1-3-5, Danks 3-1-7, Fox Gunderson 3-5-15, Schuman 1-2-4. Totals: 8-11-29.

Big Foot (41)—Peterson 1-6-8, Courier 2-6-10, Vandebogart 1-0-2, V. Larson 2-2-6, Paulsen 3-2-8, Gillingham 0-2-2, Tracy 2-0-5. Totals: 11-18-41.

Edgerton 4 25—29

Walworth Big Foot 20 21—41

3-point goals—E 2 (Fox Gunderson 2), BF 1 (Tracy). Free throws missed—E 11, B 8. Total fouls—E 17, BF 19.

Turner 44, East Troy 25—Tairyin Klossner scored 10 points to lead visiting Turner to a victory in an all-Trojans battle.

Klossner was the only player in double figures of a game that Turner led 17-9 at halftime.

TURNER 44, EAST TROY 25Turner (44)—Pulco 2-0-6, Wilson 0-1-1, Fitzgerald 2-0-4, Young 4-0-8, Klossner 4-0-10, Njoo 1-0-3, Tinder 3-1-7, Wilson 1-2-4, Hasse 0-1-1. Totals: 17-5-44.

East Troy (25)—Pluess 2-1-5, E. Aleckson 2-2-6, Scurek 2-0-4, Donegan 1-2-4, J. Aleckson 1-0-2, Golabowski 2-0-4. Totals: 10-5-25.

Beloit Turner 17 27—44

East Troy 9 16—25

3-point goals—T 5 (Pulco 2, Klossner 2, Njoo), ET 0. Free throws missed—T 10, ET 10. Total fouls—T 14, ET 14.

McFarland 80, Whitewater 61—Adrienne Kirch made five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points, and the host Spartans pulled away in the second half after leading by just three at the break.

Kacie Carollo scored 21 points for the Whippets, while Abby Grosinske added 19.

Both teams are now 3-2 in the RVC.

McFARLAND 80, WHITEWATER 61Whitewater (61)—Katzman 2-1-5, Grosinske 7-1-17, Carollo 9-2-21, Hageli 1-0-2, Kilar 1-0-2, Laue 4-4-14. Totals: 24-8-61.

McFarland (80)—Witt 3-0-7, Fortune 1-0-2, Butler 6-1-13, Kirch 8-0-21, Gilbertson 4-0-9, Feldner 2-0-4, Brandt 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 7-3-18.

Whitewater 33 28—61

McFarland 36 44—80

3-point goals—W 5 (Grosinske 2, Laue 2, Carollo), M 9 (Kirch 5, Witt, Gilbertson, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—W 5, M 3. Total fouls—W 5, M 9.