JEFFERSON—Maria Messling led all scorers with 18 points, Brooklyn Maves tallied 16 and Evansville beat Jefferson’s girls basketball team on its Senior Day, 59-38 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (15-9, 13-5 Rock Valley) hit seven of their 11 3-pointers in the first half, grabbing a 30-20 edge at the break. The Eagles were within 20-16 midway through the opening half after a 3 by Jena Lenz.
Maves buried four first-half 3s and Messling hit twice from 3 before half. Ava Brandenburg added 14 points.
“Evansville shot well from the 3-point line today and we did not get out there and contest like we should have,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said.
Alexis Dobson led the Eagles (10-14, 8-10) with 11 points and Allie Hesse contributed nine, hitting seven of her eight free throws.
The Blue Devils also picked up a conference win Friday night, beating East Troy 47-40. Maves and Brandenburg each had 12 points in that game to best the Trojans.
Evansville is set to host Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Clinton 67, Whitewater 57—Jayden Nortier scored 28 points to lead the Cougars past the Whippets, 12 of which came on 3-point shots. She had 15 of her points in the first half, helping Clinton (10-13, 8-10) carry a 38-27 into the halftime break.
Tiana Roehl added 11 points for the Cougars.
Mayte Navejas led Whitewater (5-19, 4-14) with 16 points, while Danielle DePorter had 12 and Cali Kopecky scored 10.
The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in a regional semifinal at Clinton High School.
Edgerton 54, Brodhead 37—After a difficult first half, the Crimson Tide relied on their defense to erase a halftime deficit and beat the Cardinals.
Brodhead (16-7, 13-5) led the No. 3 team in Division 3 after the first 18 minutes, 24-19, but Sylvia Fox and Shannon Rusch found their scoring form and the rest of the team got stingy on defense in the second for Edgerton (21-2, 16-2), which outscored the Cardinals 35-13 after the break.
Fox finished with 15 points to lead all scorers while Rusch added 13.
Alecia Dahl and Abbie Dix both had 10 points to lead Brodhead in scoring.
The Cardinals will play host to Richland Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a WIAA Division 3 regional game, while No. 2 seed Edgerton awaits the winner of Tuesday’s game between Evansville and Turner. The Crimson Tide will host that winner at 7 p.m. Friday.
