Evansville (3-2 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley Conference) picked up its second conference win of the season in a 51-40 victory over Beloit Turner.

Without forward Maria Messling, Blue Devils’ guard Ava Brandenburg stepped up, scoring 26 points and hitting three 3-pointers.

