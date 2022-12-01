Evansville (3-2 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley Conference) picked up its second conference win of the season in a 51-40 victory over Beloit Turner.
Without forward Maria Messling, Blue Devils’ guard Ava Brandenburg stepped up, scoring 26 points and hitting three 3-pointers.
Turner (1-4 overall, 0-3 Rock Valley Conference) was led by Nadilee Fernandez, who hit four 3-point shots and scored 12 points.
Evansville’s next game is at Clinton on Tuesday. Turner will play at home against Whitewater on Tuesday.
EVANSVILLE 51, BELOIT TURNER 40
Evansville (51)—B. Maves 2-2-7, J. Hermanson 3-3-9, K. Dobbs 1-0-3, A. Brandenburg 9-5-26, E. Vogl 1-1-3, P. Harnack 1-1-3. Totals 17-12-51
Turner (40)—G. Murphy 1-0-2, P. Segerstrom 2-1-5, N. Fernandez 4-3-12, J. Pozzani 0-1-1, M. Babilius 3-0-7, J. Hodges 5-1-11. Totals 15-6-40.
Halftime—Evansville 28, Turner 23. 3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Maves, Dobbs, Brandenburg 3), Turner 5 (Fernandez 4, Babilius). Missed free throws—Evansville 14, Turner 16. Team fouls—Evansville 19, Turner 19.
Brodhead 58, Clinton 25—Brodhead’s defense was on full display in its 58-25 blowout victory over Clinton (2-2 overall, 1-2 Rock Valley).
The Cardinals (4-0 overall, 3-0 Rock Valley Conference) limited Clinton to eight made field goals in the game. In the second half, Brodhead’s defense continued its great play by giving up only 10 Clinton points.
Abbie Dix led the team scoring 19 points. For Clinton, Rya Wellnitz scored eight points. No Clinton players scored double-digit points.
Brodhead will look to run its conference win streak to 24 at McFarland on Tuesday.
BRODHEAD 58, CLINTON 25
Brodhead (58)—Yates 5-1-11, Hilliard 1-0-2, Dahl 3-2-8, Kammerer 2-0-6, Schooff 2-3-7, Hoesly 2-1-5, Dix 7-5-19. Totals 22-12-58.
Clinton (25)—R. Wellnitz 3-2-8, J. Hughieere 0-1-1, H. Hahn 1-0-3, J. Nortier 1-0-2, M. Shinkus 2-0-4, B. Blue 0-1-1, N. Bobolz 0-2-2, A. Bell 0-1-1, T. Roehl 1-1-3. Totals 8-8-25.
Halftime—Brodhead 28, Clinton 15. 3-point goals—Brodhead 2 (Kammerer 2), Clinton 1 (Hahn). Missed free throws—Brodhead 4, Clinton 6. Team fouls—Brodhead 16, Clinton 16.
East Troy 44, Whitewater 34—Whitewater fell to East Troy (4-1 overall, 3-0 Rock Valley) 44-34 and struggled on offense.
“The Whippets got off to a slow start offensively, getting outscored 11-24 in the first half,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said. “The second half proved to be an even bigger challenge getting into a 20 point deficit with 10 minutes left in the second half. We fought back, outscoring East Troy 23 -19 to get within 10, but ran out of time losing 34-44.”
Danielle DePorter led the way for the Whippets (1-4 overall, 1-2 Rock Valley Conference), recording 11 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Whitewater will travel to Beloit Turner on Tuesday.
EAST TROY 44, WHITEWATER 34
East Troy (44)—Vinney 2-0-5, Lindow 3-0-8, Fitch 5-0-10, Cherek 2-1-5, Pluess 4-2-10, J. Aleckson 3-0-6. Totals 19-3-44.
Whitewater (34)—D. DePorter 4-1-11, C. Kopecky 2-0-6, K. Kilar 0-2-2, C. Grosinske 2-1-5, A. Aumundson 1-0-2, K. Gillette 1-2-4, M. Navejas 1-2-4. Totals 11-8-34.
Halftime—East Troy 25, Whitewater 11. 3-point goals—East Troy 3 (Vinney, Lindow 2), Whitewater 4 (DePorter 2, Kopecky 2). Missed free throws—East Troy 1, Whitewater 5. Team fouls—East Troy 10, Whitewater 12.
Edgerton 75, McFarland 58—Edgerton edged out McFarland (4-1 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley) 75-58 in a 3-point shootout. 21 3-point shots were made in the contest.
Four Edgerton players reached double-digit points: Marti Rebman (16 points, four 3-pointers), Mackenzie Bowen (15 points, two 3-pointers), Sylvia Fox (17 points, three 3-pointers) and Shannon Rusch (17 points).
Edgerton (3-1 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley Conference) will travel to Big Foot on Tuesday.
EDGERTON 75, MCFARLAND 58
Edgerton (75)—Rebman 5-2-16, Langer 2-0-4, Scharlav 0-1-1, Bowen 4-5-15, Shaw 2-1-5, Fox 4-6-17, Rusch 6-5-17. Totals 23-20-75.
McFarland (58)—H. Kirch 4-1-13, A. Kirch 2-0-5, B. Kirch 4-0-11, E. Freeman 3-0-8, A. Dean 2-0-4, T. Mallegni 6-3-17. Totals 21-4-58.
Halftime—Edgerton 36, McFarland 15. 3-point goals—Edgerton 9 (Rebman 4, Bowen 2, Fox 3), McFarland 12 (H. Kirch 4, A. Kirch, B. Kirch 3, Freeman 2, Mallegni 2). Missed free throws—Edgerton 5, McFarland 3. Team fouls—Edgerton 10, McFarland 15.