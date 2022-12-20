01STOCK_BASKETBALL
A balanced scoring attack and struggles for the opponent at the free-throw line helped Evansville escape Tuesday night’s Rock Valley tilt against East Troy with a win.

Sophomore guard Jer’Novia Hermanson led the Blue Devils (6-4 overall, 5-3 Rock Valley) with 13 points, and three others had 11 in a 52-51 decision in which the Trojans (4-5, 3-4) made just 5 of 14 of their attempts from the line.

