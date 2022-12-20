A balanced scoring attack and struggles for the opponent at the free-throw line helped Evansville escape Tuesday night’s Rock Valley tilt against East Troy with a win.
Sophomore guard Jer’Novia Hermanson led the Blue Devils (6-4 overall, 5-3 Rock Valley) with 13 points, and three others had 11 in a 52-51 decision in which the Trojans (4-5, 3-4) made just 5 of 14 of their attempts from the line.
Evansville’s three players with 11 points were freshman Brooklyn Maves and juniors Kennedy Dobbs and Ava Brandenburg.
Aubrey Vinney made three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers to lead East Troy with 15 points.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Monroe at 7 p.m. Friday night for their next game.
EVANSVILLE 52, EAST TROY 51
East Troy (51)—Vinney 6-0-15, Lindow 2-1-6, Fitch 3-1-7, Au. Cherek 4-2-10, An. Cherek 2-0-6, Pluess 3-1-7. Totals 20-5-51.
Evansville (52)—Maves 4-1-11, Hermanson 5-1-13, Dobbs 4-0-11, Brandenburg 5-1-11, Vogl 3-0-6. Totals 21-3-52.
Halftime—ET 25-24. 3-point goals—ET 6 (Vinney 3, An. Cherek 2, Lindow), E 7 (Dobbs 3, Maves 2, Hermanson 2). Missed free throws—ET 9, E 2. Total fouls—ET 9, E 12.
Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37—Senior forward Shannon Rusch totaled 18 points and senior guard Sylvia Fox added 16 in the Crimson Tide’s 60-37 victory over the visiting Eagles on Tuesday night.
Edgerton (9-1, 7-1) hit six of its 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 27-15 at the break. Fox hit four 3s for the game and Rusch added three.
Senior forward Ayianna Johnson led Jefferson (3-5, 3-4) with 19 points, including 13 in the first half, and sophomore wing Bre Mengel chipped in nine points.
The Tide’s next game comes after Christmas with a home game against Milwaukee Excellence Charter School at 5 p.m. Dec. 29.
EDGERTON 60, JEFFERSON 37
Jefferson (37)—Mengel 4-0-9, Johnson 8-3-19, Krause 1-0-2, Dobson 1-0-2, Enke 2-1-5. Totals 16-4-37.
Edgerton (60)—Rebman 3-3-11, Langer 1-0-2, Scharlau 1-0-3, Bowen 3-0-8, Shaw 0-2-2, Fox 6-0-16, Rusch 6-3-18. Totals 20-8-60.
Halftime—E 27-15. 3-point goals—J 1 (Mengel); E 12 (Rebman 2, Scharlau 1, Bowen 2, Fox 4, Rusch 3). Missed free throws—J 5, E 1. Total fouls—J 8, E 11.
McFarland 71, Beloit Turner 46—Teagan Mallegni proved to be too much for the Trojans to handle Tuesday night.
The Spartans’ star junior put up 35 points in a blowout to keep pace with Edgerton atop the Rock Valley girls basketball standings. McFarland is now 10-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.
Jayla Hodges led Turner (3-7, 1-6) with 13 points, and Nadilee Fernandez had 10.
MCF
ARLAND 71, BELOIT TURNER 46
McFarland (71)—H. Kirch 1-0-2, A. Kirch 3-0-11, B. Kirch 1-0-2, Charbonneau 2-0-4, Freeman 3-0-8, Feldner 1-0-3, Dean 2-1-5, Mallegni 13-8-35. Totals 24-9-71.
Turner (46)—Murphy 1-0-2, Segerstrom 3-0-6, Combs 1-0-3, House 4-0-8, Fernandez 4-1-10, Kramer 2-0-4, Hodges 6-1-13. Totals 21-2-46.
Halftime—Mc 32-18. 3-point goals—Mc 7 (Mellegni 2, A. Kirch 2, Freeman 2, Feldner), T 2 (Combs, Fernandez). Missed free throws—Mc 2, T 5. Total fouls—Mc 10, T 11.
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32—The Whippets scored the first five points of the game and stayed within shouting distance of the Cardinals in the first half, but Alecia Dahl came alive after the break for Brodhead, scoring 19 of her 21 points in the final 18 minutes to help her team pull away.
Taetum Hoesly and Abbie Dix both had 14 points for the Cardinals (7-2, 6-1).
Matye Navejas led Whitewater (4-6, 2-5) with 10 points.
BRODHEAD 66, WHITEWATER 32
Whitewater (32)—DePorter 2-0-5, Kilar 3-0-8, Grosinske 2-0-4, Amundson 1-2-4, Gillette 0-1-1, Navejas 4-1-10. Totals 12-4-32.
Brodhead (66)—Yates 1-4-6, Hilliard 0-1-1, Dahl 9-3-21, Kammerer 3-0-8, Jones 1-0-2, Hoesly 5-4-14, Dix 5-4-14. Totals 24-16-66.
Halftime—B 23-16. 3-point goals—W 4 (Kilar 2, DePorter, Navejas), B 2 (Kammerer 2). Missed free throws—W 3, B 9. Total fouls—W 19, B 15.
Clinton 51, Big Foot 37—The host Cougars jumped out to a 28-19 halftime lead on their way to knocking off the Chiefs.
Ten Cougars in all scored with the only double-figure scorer Jayden Nortier with 12 points. Sydney Wilson also had a dozen points to lead the visiting Chiefs.
CLINTON 51, BIG FOOT 37
Big Foot (37)—Gonzalez 3-0-6, Lueck 3-1-8, Larson 4-1-9, Anderson 1-0-2, Wilson 3-6-12. Totals 14-8-37.
Clinton (51)—Wellnitz 3-1-7, Huisheere 1-0-2, Hahn 1-0-2, Mueller 2-3-7, Nortier 4-4-12, M. Shinkus 1-1-3, Bobolz 2-0-5, Bell 1-0-2, Roehl 4-0-8, Shinkus 1-0-3. Totals: 20 10-21 51.
Halftime—C 28-19. 3-point goals: BF 1 (Lueck), C 1 (Bobolz). Missed free throws—BF 10, C 11. Total fouls—BF 17, C 20.