The free-throw line kept Brodhead High's girls basketball team unbeaten in the Rock Valley Conference on Friday night.
Abbie Dix scored 27 points and the Cardinals made 26 free throws in holding off McFarland 64-56.
Seventh-ranked Brodhead (17-2 overall) improved to 13-0 in the Rock valley.
Onnikah Oliver and Kiarra Moe had 10 points for Brodhead, while state scoring-leader Teagan Mallegni had 24 points for McFarland.
BROEHEAD 64, MCFARLAND 56
Brodhead (64)--Yates 2-1-5; Steinmann 1-0-3; Oliver 2-5-10; Kail 1-2-5; Kammerer 1-2-4; Moe 2-5-10; Dix 8-11-27. Totals: 17-26-64
McFarland (56)--Kirch 4-0-10; Freeman 1-0-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Feldner 1-0-3; Dean 6-1-14; Mallegni 9-2-24. Totals: 22-3-56
Halftime--Brodhead 28, McFarland 22. Three-point goals--Brodhead 4 (Steinmann, Oliver, Moe, Kail), McFarland 9 (Mallegni 4, Kirch 2, Freeman, Feldner, Dean). Free throws missed--Brodhead 7, McFarland 4. Total fouls--Brodhead 12, McFarland 21
Whitewater 51, Turner 28--The visiting Whippets won their third straight Rock Valley game by pulling away in the second half.
Calli Grosinske had 14 points to lead Whitewater (5-13, 4-9). Nadilee Fernandez had 13 points to pace Turner (5-11, 2-10.
WHITEWATER 51, TURNER 28
Whitewater (51)--DePorter 1-0-3; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 4-2-12; Navejas 1-0-2; Grosinske 6-0-14; Amundson 1-0-2; Truesdale 2-1-6. Totals: 19-3-51
Turner (28)--Adams 0-1-1; House 1-2-5; Fernandez 4-4-13; Babilius 3-0-7; Curry 1-0-2. Totals: 9-7-28
Halftime--Whitewater 16, Turner 15. Three-point goals--Whitewater 10 (Kopecky 2, Kilar 2, Grosinske 2, Navejas 2, Amundson, Truesdale), Turner 3 (House, Fernandez, Babilius). Free throws missed--Whitewater 3, Turner 5. Total fouls--Whitewater 12, Turner 7
Clinton 62, Evansville 55--The Cougars rallied in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Tiana Roehl had a game-high 19 points for Clinton (10-8, 7-6). Ava Brandenburg had 18 points for Evansville 6-12, 5-8).
CLINTON 62, EVANSVILLE 55
Clinton (67)--Teubert 4-3-15; Johansen 3-0-8; Nortier 6-2-14; Bubolz 0-2-2; Roehl 6-7-19; Shinkus 1-0-2; Koch 0-2-2. Totals: 20-16-62
Evansville (55)--Hazard 5-0-15; Messling 2-4-8; Hermanson 1-0-2; Hanson 1-0-2; Dobbs 2-4-9; Brandenburg 4-6-18; Vogl 0-1-1. Totals: 15-15-55
Halftime--Evansville 29, Clinton 25. Three-point goals--Clinton 6 (Teubert 4, Johansen 2), Evansville 10 (Hazard 5, Brandenburg 4, Dobbs). Free throws missed--Clinton 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls--Clinton 18, Evansville 20. Fouled out--Roehl, Messling, Hanson
Edgerton 59, Big Foot 18--The visiting Crimson Tide held the Chiefs to two points in the first half in rolling to the Rock Valley win.
Sylvia Fox and Kate Gunderson had 15 points each for Edgerton (15-2, 10-2).
EDGERTON 59, BIG FOOT 18
Edgerton (59)--Snyder 0-1-1; Bowen 1-3-5; Blum 4-0-11; Gunderson 6-2-15; Scharlau 0-2-2; Fox 4-6-15; Rusch 3-2-8; Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals: 19-16-59
Big Foot (18)--S. Lueck 1-1-4; L. Lueck 1-0-2; L. Larson 2-1-5; Quackenbush 1-0-2; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 1-1-3. Totals: 7-3-18
Halftime--Edgerton 33, Big Foot 2. Three-point goals--Edgerton 5 (Blum 3, Gunderson, Fox), Big Foot 1 (S. Lueck). Free throws missed--Edgerton 1, Big Foot 3. Total fouls--Edgerton 12, Big Foot 18. Fouled out--Quackenbush