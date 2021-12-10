A big first half carried Edgerton High's girls basketball team Friday night.
The Crimson Tide hit 11 3-point baskets and opened up a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 67-21 Rock Valley Conference win over East Troy.
Edgerton (6-1, 4-1) got 16 points from Sylvia Fox and 15 from Shannon Rusch.
East Troy (1-4, 1-3) was held to five points in the second half.
EDGERTON 67, EAST TROY 21
Edgerton (67)--Bowen 1-1-4; Blum 4-0-10; Gunderson 4-0-9; Scharlau 3-0-9; Fox 6-0-16; Rusch 7-1-15; Zeimet 2-0-4. Totals: 27-2-67
East Troy (21)--Pluese 0-3-3; Fitch 1-0-2; Cherek 2-2-6; Nelson 1-3-5; Aleckson 2-0-5. Totals: 6-8-21
Halftime--Edgerton 37, East Troy 16. Three-point goals--Edgerton 11 (Fox 4, Scharlau 3, Blum 2, Bowen, Gunderson), East Troy 1 (Aleckson). Free throws missed--Edgerton 1, East Troy 2. Total fouls--Edgerton 14, East Troy 3
McFarland 77, Evansville 64--Teagan Mallegni poured in 42 points to lead the Spartans to the Rock Valley win.
Ava Brandenburg had 25 points for Evansville (1-5, 0-4), while Jer'Novia Hermanson added 19.
MCFARLAND 77, EVANSVILLE 64
Evansville (64)--Hazard 2-2-8; Messling 4-0-8; Hermanson 7-4-19; Hanson 1-0-2; Brandenburg 9-6-25; Vogel 1-0-2. Totals: 24-12-64
McFarland (77)--Kirch 4-1-10; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 3-3-9; Dean 6-2-14; Mallegni 15-8-42. Totals: 29-14-77
Halftime--McFarland 34, Evansville 26. Three-point goals--Evansville 4 (Hazard 2, Hermanson, Brandenburg), McFarland 5 (Mallegni 4, Kirch). Free throws missed--Evansville 7, McFarland 9. Total fouls--Evansville 17, McFarland 17
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 23--The visiting Cardinals remained unbeaten by rolling past the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Kiarra Moe scored 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Brodhead (8-0, 5-0).
Lydia Larson had 10 points pace Big Foot (1-3, 2-5).
BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 23
Brodhead (55)--Yates 4-0-10; Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 0-2-2; Kail 1-1-4; Kammerer 1-0-3; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 2-0-4; Leitzen 2-0-4; Dix 4-1-9; Urness 1-4-6. Totals: 20-10-55
Big Foot (23)--L. Larson 3-2-10; Bauman 2-0-4; A. Larson 2-3-7; Lueck 1-0-2. Totals: 8-5-23
Halftime--Brodhead 21, Big Foot 5. Three-point goals--Brodhead 4 (Yates 2, Kail, Kammerer), Big Foot 2 (L. Larson 2).
Clinton 66, Turner 31--The Cougars (3-4, 2-3) picked up their second Rock Valley win by rolling past the host Trojans (2-4, 1-3).
Jefferson 48, Whitewater 40--The visiting Eagles (5-1, 5-0) remained tied for first place in the Rock Valley with Brodhead by holding off the Whippets (1-6, 1-4).
Oregon 53, Milton 41--The host Panthers pulled away in the second half for the win in a Badger crossover game.
Lily Eisele had 15 points to lead Oregon (5-3).
Saige Radke's 12 points led Milton (3-4).
OREGON 53, MILTON 41
Milton (41)--Zimmerman 1-1-3; Radke 4-2-12; Mezera 4-1-9; Shaw 3-0-6; Morehart 0-1-1; Kanable 2-4-8; Wolf 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-41
Oregon (53)--Eisele 4-7-15; Carroll 2-3-7; Nyenhuis 5-2-12; Tracy 0-3-3; Mortenson 2-2-6; Schmitt 5-0-10. Totals: 18-17-53
Halftime--Oregon 26, Milton 22. Three-point goals--Milton 2 (Radke 2). Free throws missed--Milton 5, Oregon 3. Total fouls--Milton 12, Oregon 13. Fouled out--Radke
Badger 48, Delavan-Darien 38--The visiting Badgers improved to 4-1 overall with the Southern Lakes Conference win on Saturday.
Amelia Gonzalez had 12 points to lead Delavan-Darien (1-4, 0-3).
BADGER 48, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Badger (48)--Hayes 3-1-7; Freeman 0-1-1; Nottestad 3-0-8; Altergott 1-0-2; Hayes 1-2-4; Lauer 1-0-2; Villarreal 1-0-3; Sheeks 3-1-7; Cruz 2-2-6; Bland 2-0-4. Totals: 17-11-48
Delavan-Darien (38)--Folkers 3-0-6; Green 0-1-1; Stallings 5-0-11; Gonzalez 4-1-12; Chaney 1-1-3; Terpstra 1-0-2; Quartucci 1-1-3. Totals: 15-4-38
Halftime--Badger 22, Delavan-Darien 14. Three-point goals--Badger 3 (Nottestad 2, Villarreal), Delavan-Darien 4 (Gonzalez 3, Stallings). Free throws missed--Badger 6, Delavan-Darien 10. Total fouls--Badger 21, Delavan-Darien 17. Fouled out--Gonzalez