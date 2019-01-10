It was a night of upsets to start the second half of the Rock Valley Conference girls basketball season Thursday.
Clinton and Brodhead, who each went 3-6 in the first trip through the league slate, posted victories over teams in the upper half of the standings.
Brodhead had five players score at least eight points, using a balanced effort to down Big Foot 52-37.
The Cardinals, who lost the first meeting between the teams 52-26, improved to 6-6 overall and 4-6 in league play. The Chiefs fell to 7-5 and 6-4.
Freshman Madisyn Kail scored 11 points to lead Brodhead, while Alexis Oliver added 10.
Olivia Peterson led the Chiefs with eight points.
BRODHEAD 52, BIG FOOT 37
Big Foot (37)—Peterson 2-4-8, Courier 2-1-5, VandeBogart 2-2-7, V. Larson 2-1-5, L. Larson 1-0-3, Paulsen 2-0-5, Chisamore 0-1-1, Foster 0-3-3. Totals: 11-12-37.
Brodhead (52)—Purdue 0-9-9, McIntyre 2-2-6, Kail 4-3-11, Tresemer 2-4-8, Moe 3-1-8, A. Oliver 4-2-10. Totals: 15-21-52.
Walworth Big Foot 16 21—37
Brodhead 24 28—52
3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (VandeBogart, L. Larson, Paulsen), Brodhead 1 (Moe). Free throws missed—Big Foot 10, Brodhead 6. Total fouls—Big Foot 25, Brodhead 22. Fouled out—Courier, Moe.
Clinton 58, Evansville 51—The visiting Cougars, who lost by 16 to the Blue Devils in the first meeting, used an impressive second half to win the rematch.
Clinton outscored Evansville 30-17 in the final 18 minutes to win its third straight game and improve to 6-7 overall and 4-6 in league play.
Liz Kalk, Hannah Welte and Olivia Roehl each had a dozen points for the Cougars.
Evansville got a game-high 18 from junior Paige Banks, as well as 16 from Abby Eftemoff, but fell to 7-7 and 6-4.
CLINTON 58, EVANSVILLE 51
Clinton (58)—Kalk 5-0-12, Welte 3-4-12, Ciochon 2-3-8, Mullooly 1-0-2, Roehl 6-0-12, Kemp 5-0-10, Teubert 0-2-2. Totals: 22-9-58.
Evansville (51)—Rinehart 2-0-4, Fillner 0-1-1, Eftemoff 7-2-16, Wagner 5-0-10, Banks 6-6-18, Bush 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-51.
Clinton 28 30—58
Evansville 34 17—51
3-point goals—C 5 (Kalk 2, Welte 2, Ciochon), E 0. Free throws missed—C 5, E 8. Total fouls—C 12, E 14.
McFarland 60, East Troy 52—The host Spartans scored 41 first-half points on the way to a victory that put them alone in first place.
McFarland is now 8-2 in the RVC standings, while East Troy is 7-3.
McFARLAND 60, EAST TROY 52
East Troy (52)—Rice 4-4-13, Moker 0-2-2, Lindow 2-2-4, A. Lomen 1-2-5, Swrek 2-1-5, G. Lomen 7-5-21. Totals: 16-16-52.
McFarland (60)—DeMuth 6-3-17, East 3-6-13, Butler 1-1-3, Lonigro 2-1-6, Gilbertson 3-6-15, Hildebrandt 2-0-5, Gray 0-1-1.
East Troy 28 24—52
McFarland 41 19—60
3-point goals—ET 5 (G. Lomen 2, A. Lomen, Rice), M 8 (Gilbertson 3, DeMuth 2, East, Lonigro, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—Et 12, M 10. Total fouls—ET 22, M 21. Fouled out—Rice, Gilbertson.
Whitewater 54, Jefferson 41—The host Whippets led just 17-16 at halftime but pulled away from there to improve to 7-6 overall and 6-4 in league play.
Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 19 points, while Abby Grosinske added 13.
A full box score was not reported.
