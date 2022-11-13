The Rock Valley Conference again figures to be one of the state’s more competitive leagues in girls basketball in 2022-23.
Brodhead, the reigning undefeated conference champs in 2021-22, are returning a few key players, while McFarland, Edgerton, Jefferson, Clinton and Evansville all boast solid individual talent and returning young starters.
Brodhead
Last year, Brodhead was lights out in conference play. The Cardinals went 18-0 in the league but fell in a regional championship game to New Glarus, 61-47.
They are losing three key starters from last season; Madisyn Kail, Onnikah Oliver and Kiarra Moe.
“Obviously, we’ve lost a pretty good senior class with graduations,” said Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer. “There’s a lot of roles to fill there.”
Among the returning talent for Brodhead is last season’s leading scorer, Abbie Dix. She averaged 14.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Addie Yates and Alexis Kammerer, the reigning conference volleyball player of the year, will be back, as well.
Brian Kammerer expects his team will have to take a collective approach to offense and rely on a strong defense.
“Scoring is one thing that we’re (working on),” coach Kammerer said. “(We’re) going to have to try to find ways to score as a team. I don’t think that we necessarily have a ton of kids that can create their own shots.
“We definitely always pride ourselves on the defensive end. And it’s definitely probably one of our weaknesses right now that we have to get better,” he added.
The road to another conference championship, undefeated or not, won’t be easy.
“Night in and night out, there is a lot of young talent throughout,” Kammerer said. “So we know that we’ll have our hands full. We’re gonna need some kids to step up this year for us to try to compete with those teams in the upper half of the conference.”
Edgerton
The Crimson Tide is one of those teams that will be trying to knock Brodhead from its perch.
They finished 15-3 in conference play in 2021-22 with two losses to the Cardinals and another to McFarland. Edgerton also fell in a regional championship game to Madison Edgewood, 56-41.
“I’m really happy with where we’re at (this season),” Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said. “I told them before the season started that our expectations really aren’t changing. I know we lost some good players from last year’s team, (and) those outside of our program might look at us a little differently this year. But we’re not looking (at) our goals or ourselves any differently than we did last year.”
Edgerton is losing Kate Gunderson and Abby Blum this season but has players ready to take their place. Two four-year varsity players—Sylvia Fox and Shannon Rusch—are returning as Edgerton’s top duo this season.
“I don’t know that there’s a better inside/outside combination in the conference,” Jenny said of the two.
Fox averaged 13.4 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, while Rusch averaged 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. Edgerton will need both players—plus its new starters—to be at their best in a loaded conference.
“(The) individual talent is better in the conference with the number of D-I players that we have,” Jenny said. “McFarland’s got basically their entire roster coming back. Brodhead went undefeated last year and has the majority of their roster back. I think we’re right there with them.”
Clinton
Last season, Clinton (17-9 overall, 12-6 Rock Valley Conference) took fourth place in the conference. Clinton lost to conference rival Edgerton 62-42 in the second round of regional play.
The Cougars are losing their second leading scorer Elli Teubert who averaged 16.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Leading scorer Jayden Nortier (20 points per game) will be back in the fold for the Cougars.
Evansville
Evansville (12-14, 9-9) is returning four of its five starters this season. With their experience entering this season, Evansville has high goals.
“We’re pretty confident,” Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller said. “This is probably our most experienced team since we won conference back in 2019-20. We’ve got four starters returning (with) two of them being the second-teamers (in the) Rock Valley Conference in Maria Messling and Ava Brandenburg.”
Messling scored 13.8 points per game and shot 50% from the field last season. Brandenburg, entering her junior season, scored a team-leading 15.6 points per game as a sophomore.
“Brandenburg (is) ready to take off and just take it to the next level in regards to her game and lifting everybody up on the team,” Wiemiller said.
The Blue Devils will need her to elevate her game to climb into the top half of the conference.
“There’s definitely about five to six teams that can beat each other on any given night,” Wiemiller said. “Obviously, McFarland, Brodhead, Edgerton, us and Jefferson. But with our four returning starters, I like how we match up with every single one of those teams. It’s cutthroat. It’s going to be tough and we have a grind.”
And all the rest
Whitewater (5-20 overall, 4-14 Rock Valley)—The Whippets finished seventh in the conference last season. Whitewater is returning four out of five starters from last season. Kindyl Kilar was their second leading scorer in 2021-22 with 8.2 points per game and will look to lead the team in her senior season.
Big Foot (7-18, 3-15)—The Chiefs will be without their leading scorer from last season in Lydia Larsen, who scored 12.3 points per game last season. Big Foot will need players likes Sydney Lueck and Addie Larson to step up this season in order to compete in the conference.
Beloit Turner (7-18, 3-15)—The Trojans finished last in the conference last season. Their top scorer, Nadilee Fernandez, returns to Turner this season after averaging 11 points per game last season.
McFarland (18-8, 12-6)—McFarland is in a prime position to climb its way to the top of the conference. Not only are the returning the majority of their roster and four out of five starters, but the conference’s leading scorer in 2021-22, Teagan Mallehni, is returning for her junior season. Mallehni averaged 29 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
The Spartans lost last year to Reedsburg 104-77 in a regional title game. McFarland has a legitimate shot at being the top team in the conference and best teams in the State with the play of Mallehni and another year under their starters’ belts.
Jefferson (16-10, 12-6)—The Eagles were third in the Rock Valley last season but lost in regional play to Catholic Memorial. Senior forward Ayianna Johnson will hope to improve on her 17.8 points-per-game scoring average from last year.
East Troy (5-21, 3-15)—The Trojans will be returning four out of five starters and have an opportunity to grow as team in 2022-23.