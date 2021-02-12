The Brodhead High girls basketball team will play for a WIAA Division 3 regional championship Saturday night.
Kiarra Moe scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the first half when the Cardinals built an eight-point halftime lead, and Abbie Dix had 11 of her 16 in the second half when second-seeded Brodhead was able to fend off third-seeded and visiting Lakeside Lutheran 60-51 on Friday in a D3 regional semifinal.
Brodhead will travel to top-seeded Lake Mills for the regional final Saturday.
The Cardinals are 12-3 overall. Lake Mills beat Cambridge, 72-19, on Friday to improve to 20-2.
BRODHEAD 60, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran;28;23—51
Brodhead;36;24—60
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 1-2 5; Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 4 2-6 10; Gnabaski 3 1-2 7; Raymond 1 2-2 5; Vecker 1 0-0 2; Stein 1 0-0 2; Liddicoat 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 0 0-1 0; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Murray 4 2-6 11. Totals 20 8-19 51.
BRODHEAD — Yates 2 3-8 7; Oliver 2 1-2 7; Kail 2 2-4 7; Steinmann 1 0-0 2; Kammerer 1 2-2 4; Moe 3 6-6 17; Dix 7 2-3 16; Urness 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 16-27 60.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann, Raymond, Murray); B 6 (Moe 3, Oliver 2, Kail). Total fouls: LL 25; B 18. Fouled out: Murray.
DIVISION 2
- Edgerton 58, Fort Atkinson 22--Sylvia Fox scored 16 points and Kate Gunderson had 15 as the second-seeded Crimson Tide rolle to a home victory in a Division 2 regional semi.
Edgerton (17-4) will travel to top-seeded Jefferson (18-2)--which beat Monroe, 45-30, on Friday--in a regional final Saturday. Jefferson won the teams' lone regular-season meeting, 45-37, on Dec. 3.
EDGERTON 58, FORT ATKINSON 22
Fort Atkinson;10;12—22
Edgerton;25;33—58
FORT ATKINSON—Belzer 3 0-0 6; Marquart 0 1-3 1; Staude 1 2-4 5; Kohl 0 2-2 2; Neste 2 1-3 5; Jacobson 0 3-4 3. Totals 6 9-16 22.
EDGERTON—Rebman 3 0-0 6; Bowen 2 0-0 4; Blum 1 0-0 3; Scharlau 1 0-0 3; Gunderson 6 1-2 15; Delgado 2 0-0 4; Fox 6 3-4 16; Rusch 2 1-2 6; Zeimet 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 6-10 58.
3-point goals: FA 1 (Staude 1); E 6 (Gunderson 2, Scharlau 1, Blum 1, Fox 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls: FA 12; E 17.
- Whitewater 59, East Troy 56--Senior Kacie Carollo scored 31 points, including 22 after halftime, to help the second-seeded Whippets hold off the third-seeded Trojans.
Whitewater will travel to top-seeded Wilmot for a regional final Saturday night.
WHITEWATER 59, EAST TROY 56
East Troy;24;32--56
Whitewater;27;32--59
EAST TROY--Pluess 4 0-4 8, Aleckson 2 2-2 7, Lindow 2 3-3 9, Scurek 9 6-6 24, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Golabowski 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 11-15 56.
WHITEWATER--Skindingsrude 3 0-0 7, Kilar 4 0-0 10, Carollo 9 11-13 31, Navejas 2 0-0 5, DePorter 1 1-2 3, Juoni 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 12-15 59.
3-point goals: ET 3 (Lindow 2, Aleckson), W 7 (Kilar 2, Carollo 2, Skindingsrude, Navejas, Juoni). Total fouls: ET 14, W 14. Fouled out--Juoni.
- Wilmot 71, Delavan-Darien 51--McKenna Johnson scored 40 points for the top-seeded Panthers, who built a 19-point lead by halftime.
McKenna Williams had 17 for the Comets, who finished 4-14. Emma Gonzalez added 14 and Rylee Crull 12.
WILMOT 71, DELAVAN-DARIEN 51
Delavan-Darien;22;29--51
Wilmot;41;30--71
DELAVAN-DARIEN--Ruesch 6, Crull 12, E. Gonzalez 14, Williams 17, Quartucci 2.
WILMOT--Raymond 4, Kendall 2, Peterson 1, Parisi 13, Ma. Johnson 2, Mc. Johnson 40, Christiansen 2, Pittman 7.
DIVISION 1
- Waukesha West 52, Elkhorn 28--The sixth-seeded Elks' could not keep their Cinderella story going against the No. 2 seed.
Three days after beating third-seeded Badger, Elkhorn fell behind 32-11 by half and could not recover.
Dillyn Ivey had a game-high 12 points for the Elks, who finished 9-13.
WAUKESHA WEST 52, ELKHORN 28
Elkhorn;11;17--28
Waukesha West;32;22--54
ELKHORN--Anzalone 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 3, Hardin 0 2-2 2, Tuescher 2 0-0 4, Ivey 4 4-8 12, Grochowski 0 2-4 2, Champeny 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 8-4 28.
WAUKESHA WEST--Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kluge 0 1-2 1, Hudson 2 0-0 4, Hanke 3 3-4 9, Yow 4 0-0 10, Hellendrung 2 0-0 6, Walczak 0 1-2 1, Andersen 4 2-2 11, Krohn 0 1-2 1, Thompson 2 3-6 7. Totals: 18 11-18 52.
3-point goals: E 2 (Anzalone, Larson), WW 5 (Yow 2, Hellendrung 2, Andersen).