Whitewater's girls basketball team gave Martin Luther all it could handle Saturday night.
The No. 3-seeded Whippets made 10 3-pointers and had three players in double figures, but it was not quite enough in a 61-55 loss to second-seeded Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 3 regional final game.
Whitewater (13-11) trailed by five at halftime and kept it close the rest of the way.
It got 17 points from junior guard Kacie Carollo, 15 from Abby Grosinske and 13 from Cassidy Laue. All three of those players each hit three 3-pointers.
Martin Luther, which advanced to a sectional final against fourth-seeded Beloit Turner at East Troy on Thursday night, got 30 points from Sydney Burris.
MARTIN LUTHER 61, WHITEWATER 55
Whitewater (55)—Skindingsrude 1-0-3, Grosinske 6-0-15, Carollo 5-4-17, Laue 5-0-13, Zimdars 1-0-2, Junio 1-1-3, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-55.
Martin Luther (61)—Morovec 1-0-2, Heppert 4-0-8, Brick 1-0-2, Solano 6-0-15, Burris 11-8-30, Hafeman1-2-4. Totals: 24-10-61.
Whitewater;27;28—55
Martin Luther;32;29—61
3-point goals—W 10 (Carollo 3, Laue 3, Grosinske 3, Skindingsrude), ML 3 (Solano 3). Free throws missed—W 5, ML 7. Total fouls—W 14, ML 9.
Division 1
- Waunakee 75, Badger 35--Elena Maier scored 23 points and the third-seeded Warriors made a whopping 13 3-pointers to blitz the sixth-seeded and visiting Badgers.
Waunakee led 40-17 at halftime.
The Badgers did not have a player in double figures, and Waunakee held leading scorer Macie Todd scoreless.
Waunakee will face second-seeded Madison Memorial in a sectional semifinal Thursday.
WAUNAKEE 75, BADGER 35
Badger (35)--Welch 1-4-6, Yakubov 3-2-8, DeVries 1-2-4, Wright 2-1-5, Schulz 2-0-6, Johnston 3-0-6. totals: 12-9-35.
Waunakee (75)--Dotzler 1-0-3, Ehle 5-0-13, Meudt 1-1-4, Watson 2-4-8, Maier 9-2-23, Statz 1-0-3, Grabarski 3-0-9, Harrison 1-1-4, Bryan 1-0-2, Sawicki 0-4-4, Stedman 1-0-2. Totals: 25-12-75.
Lake Geneva Badger;17;18--35
Waunakee;40;35--75
3-point goals--Badger 2 (Schulz 2), Waunakee 13 (Ehle 3, Maier 3, Grabarski 3, Dotzler, Meudt, Statz, Harrison). Free throws missed--Badger 11, Waunakee 6. Total fouls--Badger 20, Waunakee 19. Fouled out--Johnston, Todd (B).