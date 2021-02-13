Lake Mills was ranked No. 5 in the final Division 3 girls basketball coaches poll on WisSports.net.
On Saturday in a WIAA regional final game against visiting Brodhead, the L-Cats showed why.
Four players scored at least 14 points, and top-seeded Lake Mills built a 23-point halftime lead on the way to a 75-48 victory.
Lake Mills will be seeded in a pod with Prairie du Chien, Marshall and Lodi on Sunday. Brodhead finished with a 12-4 record.
Madisyn Kail led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Kiarra Moe added a dozen.
LAKE MILLS 75, BRODHEAD 48
Brodhead;25;23—48
Lake Mills;48;27—75
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Yates 2 1-2 5; Bevans 0 0-2 0; McNeece 0 0-2 0; Oliver 1 0-0 3; Kail 8 2-2 19; Steinmann 2 0-0 4; Moe 4 2-2 12; Dix 1 0-0 2; Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-13 48.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 6 0-0 14; Wagner 6 0-1 16; J. Pitta 4 2-2 14; Guerrero 8 0-1 16; Lamke 0 1-2 1; B. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Will 4 0-1 8; Wollin 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-9 75.
3-point goals: LM 10 (J. Pitta 4, Wagner 4, Roughen 2); B 4 (Moe 2, Oliver, Kail). Total fouls: LM 16; B 15.
- Wilmot 69, Whitewater 48--The second-seeded Whippets trailed by just two points at halftime to the top seed, but they were held to just a dozen points after halftime.
Senior guard Kacie Carollo wrapped up her storied career with a 28-point game, and Gwen Truesdale added 10 for the Whippets.
WILMOT 69, WHITEWATER 48
Whitewater;36;12--48
Wilmot;38;31--69
WHITEWATER--Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Carollo 10 5-7 28, Navejas 1 0-0 2, DePOrter 1 1-4 3, Juoni 0 2-2 2, Truesdale 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 8-13 48.
WILMOT--Raymond 4 4-4 12, Parisi 20, Ma. Johnson 4 0-0 9, Mc. Johnson 8 1-3 17, Pittman 4 2-4 11.