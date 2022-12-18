Girls basketball Ranked Edgerton delivers 42-point girls basketball victory on Saturday By ZACK GOODROW zgoodrow@gazettextra.com Zack Goodrow Author email Dec 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgerton (8-1 overall, 6-1 Rock Valley Conference), ranked No. 10 in Division 3 in the most recent WisSports.com poll, kept up its winning ways in a 77-35 victory over Evansville on Saturday.The Crimson Tide dominated the first half and entered the locker room leading 50-18. Edgerton hit nine 3-point shots as a team, and four players scored double-digit points.Sylvia Fox led the way for the Tide and scored 18 points. Marti Rebman scored 13, Shannon Rusch had 12 and Jenna Kahl scored 11.For the Blue Devils (5-4, 4-3), Ava Brandenburg scored 20 points and hit two 3-pointers.Edgerton will play at home Tuesday against Jefferson, while Evansville will host East Troy the same night.EDGERTON 77, EVANSVILLE 35Edgerton (77)—Rebman 5-1-13, Kahl 4-0-11, Johnson 0-2-2, Langer 2-1-5, Scharlau 2-1-6, Bowen 1-2-4, Shaw 3-0-6, Fox 7-2-18, Rusch 4-3-12. Totals 28-12-77.Evansville (35)—Maves 1-0-2, Hermanson 1-2-5, Dobbs 2-0-6, Brandenburg 7-2-20, Vogl 1-0-2. Totals 13-4-35.Halftime—Edgerton 50, Evansville 18. 3-point goals—Edgerton 9 (Rebman 2, Kahl 3, Scharlau, Fox 2, Rusch), Evansville 5 (Hermanson, Dobbs 2, Brandenburg 2). Missed free throws—Edgerton 7, Evansville 3. Team fouls—Edgerton 7, Evansville 15. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Zack Goodrow Author email Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form