Edgerton (8-1 overall, 6-1 Rock Valley Conference), ranked No. 10 in Division 3 in the most recent WisSports.com poll, kept up its winning ways in a 77-35 victory over Evansville on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide dominated the first half and entered the locker room leading 50-18. Edgerton hit nine 3-point shots as a team, and four players scored double-digit points.

