JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig has won three straight Optimist Holiday Classic girls basketball titles.
The Cougars are now in line to make it four straight.
Kate Huml scored 17 points to lead Craig to a 66-43 win over Milton in the second semifinal game Tuesday on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (6-4) plays Oconomowoc (5-4) in Wednesday's championship game.
The Cougars raced out to an early 20-5 lead and never looked back. Milton (5-6) got no closer than seven the rest of the way.
Despite the win, Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said his team will have to pick things ups, especially on the offensive end, if it's going to win a fourth straight Optimist title.
"We had a chance to put this game away by halftime and didn't," Storbakken said. "We took too many quick shots, didn't the move ball, didn't slide our feet defensively, at times, and also didn't rebound like we needed to. They got a lot of second and third shots.
"We got away with a few things today that we are not going to get away with against Oconomowoc. They've got a team very similar to a Middleton or La Follette in the Big Eight."
Craig led 7-5 a 19-3 run pushed the lead to 26-8 with 6:19 left in the first half. Sophomore reserve Brae Bertocchi capped off the run with a 3-point play to make it 26-8. The Cougars eventually led 36-25 at half.
Milton cut the deficit to seven early in the second half on a Holly Morehart basket with 13:35 left, but Craig responded 11-5 run to push the lead back to double digits.
"I thought we executed our game plan like we wanted to, but we just missed some free throws and some good looks early on," Milton coach Stacy Skemp said.
"Craig's a good team, and I was proud of our effort. We just didn't finish well enough around the basket."
Mya Nicholson finished with 14 points for Craig, while Ellie Magestero-Kennedy added 11 points before leaving the game in the second half with an injury. Storbakken expects Magestro-Kennedy to play against Oconomowoc.
Sophia Mezera had 12 points to lead the Red Hawks, with Julia Wolf chipping in 10. Milton plays Racine Case in Wednesday's consolation championship game.
CRAIG 66, MILTON 43
Milton (43)--Radke 3-1-8; Mezerea 5-2-12; Shaw 1-0-2; Morehart 2-0-5; Kanable 1-0-2; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 1-0-2; Wolf 4-0-10. Totals: 18-3-43
Craig (66)--Campbell 4-0-8; Huml 6-5-17; Magestro-Kennedy 4-0-11; Bertocci 4-1-9; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-3-5; Nicholson 4-6-14. Totals: 24-15-66
Halftime--Craig 36, Milton 25. Three-point goals--Milton 4 (Wolf 2, Radke, Morehart), Craig 5 (Magestro-Kennedy 3, Nicholson 2). Free throws missed--Milton 6, Craig 3. Total fouls--Milton 16, Craig 8