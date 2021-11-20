The Milton High School girls basketball team won just three games in the alternate 2020-21 season.
The Red Hawks are already two-thirds of the way to that number in just two games so far in 2021-22.
Milton stayed perfect at 2-0 on the season Friday night, christening the new field house at the high school in front of a large crowd with a 59-35 win over Monroe. The contest was a Badger Conference crossover game that doesn’t count in the conference standings for either team.
The Red Hawks took control of this one right out of the gate, opening with a 10-0 run.
Monroe was able to close to 12-4 early in the first half, but that would be as close as the Cheesemakers would get all night.
The Red Hawks led 35-16 at halftime and by as many as 26 in the second half.
It was just the kind of start Milton coach Stacey Skemp wanted to see from her team.
“It was kind of a big night with it being our first game in the new fieldhouse,” Skemp said. “We wanted to start fast and use our quickness to get out to a lead.
Mission accomplished.
The Red Hawks, in addition to a good fast break, had good outside shooting Friday night against the Cheesemakers, with eight 3-pointers.
Saige Radke led Milton with 15 points, including a pair of trifectas. Tessa Shaw had 14, also with a pair of 3s. Holly Morehart chipped in with 12, and her own pair of 3s.
Taylor Jacobson led the Cheesemakers with 14 points.
The Red Hawks travel to Mount Horeb Tuesday night.