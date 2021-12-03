Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Mark this one in the victory column for first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell and his Janesville Parker girls basketball team.
After taking a four-point halftime lead and hitting free throws down the stretch, the Vikings took a 36-29 victory over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday night.
“I’ll take it,” said Tyrrell, whose team is now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Eight. “We played aggressively, and that definitely was the difference.”
The Vikings opened a lead as large as 10 points over West (1-3, 1-2) during the second half and held on to win despite committing more fouls near the end of the game than Tyrrell would have liked.
“We did force them to create quite a few turnovers and make some mistakes, but we kept them in there with all the fouling at the end,” the coach said.
Parker got 17 points from Addie Miller and nine from Alyssa Ayers, who sank six second-half free throws. All six of Ava Ahrens-Eggers’ points came on second-half free throws, as well.
“It was kind of nice that we were strong with the ball at the end there,” Tyrrell said. “A win is a win.”
Parker is off until Wednesday, when the Vikings play host to Verona.
PARKER 36, MADISON WEST 29Madison West—Lewis 1-0-2, Yackee 1-0-2, Holmes 0-3-3, Sullivan 2-0-4, Moylan 0-2-2, Gates 1-0-2, Fleming 2-1-5, Shanklin 0-3-3, Aman-Livicky 2-2-6. Totals 9-11-29
Parker— Alyssa Ayers 0-9-9, Charlie Simmons 1-2-4, Emma Lippens 0-0-0, Ava Ahrens-Eggers 2-2-6, Addie Miller 7-3-17. Totals 10
Halftime—Parker 16, West 12. Free throws missed—West 7, Parker 9. 3-point goals—West 0, Parker 0. Total fouls—West 19, Parker 18. Fouled out—Aman-Livicky.
