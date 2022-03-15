Janesville Craig’s Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy have been named to the honorable mention All-State list by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
The coaches’ association also named Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox and Kate Gunderson to the Division 3 honorable-mention list, and Brodhead’s Abbie Dix to the Division 4 honorable-mention list.
The coaches’ association names 10 players as first-team all-state in each of the WIAA’s five divisions, plus 20 honorable mention players in each division.
On Sunday, the WBCA announced that Hortonville senior Kamy Peppler had been named Miss Basketball for the 2021-22 season. The association gives the award to the state’s top senior across all five divisions.
Other finalists were Appleton East’s Emily LaChapell, De Pere’s Jordan Meulemans, Prairie du Chien’s Lily Krahm and Reedsburg’s Mahra Wieman.
Huml, a 5-foot-8 senior, averaged 18.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 54.9% from the field and 50.9% from 3-point range. She added 75 assiusts and 48 steals.
Huml’s 3-point average ranked second-best among all Division 1 players, earning her an invitation to Saturday’s WIAA 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Huml finished fourth against 10 players from all five divisions.
Magestro-Kennedy, a 5-8 junior guard, also averaged 18.5 points while adding 6.0 rebounds per game. She added 40 assists and 35 steals. Magestro-Kennedy shot 35.3% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range.
Both Huml and Magestro-Kennedy were named to the all-Big Eight Conference first team. They helped the Cougars go 19-8 overall and 14-4 in the Big Eight, good for third place. The Cougars lost to eventual state champion Wales Kettle Moraine in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Fox and Gunderson helped Edgerton go 22-4 overall and advance to a WIAA Division 3 sectional final.
Fox, a 5-7 junior guard, averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, adding 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Gunderson, a 5-8 senior guard, led Edgerton with a 14.5-point scoring average and added 5.0 rebounds per game. She also averaged 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Dix, a 5-11 junior forward, led Brodhead to the Rock Valley Conference title with an 18-0 record. The Cardinals finished 23-3 overall, losing to New Glarus in a Division 4 regional final.
Dix averaged 14.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and added 1.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Complete all-state listings in Scoreboard. Page 2B.