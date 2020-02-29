EVANSVILLE
Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller did his best to prepare his team for playoff basketball.
Unfortunately for his Blue Devils, it was tough to replicate frantic and emotional playoff experiences in practice.
The inexperienced Blue Devils nearly erased a 12-point second half deficit but made key mistakes down the stretch to allow third-seeded Prairie du Chien to sneak by with a 46-39 victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday night.
Lily Krahn took full advantage of the Blue Devils’ mistakes and posted a game-high 28 points to propel the Blackhawks into a sectional semifinal game against Platteville scheduled to take place at Lodi High School on Thursday.
Josie Rinehart had a team-high 16 points, while Paige Banks had 12 and Abi Eftemoff had 11 for the Blue Devils, who are stuck wondering what could have been down the stretch of the game.
“The fact that we were down by 12 means they fought,” Wiemiller said, “which is a testament to their strength and will, but it’s a tough one handle.”
After the Blackhawks opened the second half with a 12-2 run, Rinehart countered with a three-point play and then Banks drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 30-29.
But the Blue Devils hit a crucial four-minute scoring drought that enabled the Blackhawks to score 11 straight points and build a 41-29 lead with six minutes to play.
“We were trying to dig ourselves out of the hole,” Rinehart said. “But then it got rough towards the end, and we tried our best to get the ball back but came up short.”
The Blue Devils’ final struggles began after Eftemoff drained a baseline 3 to cut it to 41-37 with 2 minutes left.
Evansville immediately went to a full-court press that generated turnovers. In the next minute, the Blue Devils’ sequences were steal, turnover, steal, turnover.
Mackenzie Knapp eventually broke the back-and-forth with two free throws to build the lead to 43-37 with 1:10 left.
Eftemoff answered with a nifty spin move right for a layup and foul. That made it 43-39. Eftemoff missed her free throw. Evansville got the offensive rebound but threw the ball away with 40 seconds left.
That was as close as the Blue Devils got as the Blackhawks drained three more free throws to seal the victory.
“If we missed one shot, we got out of our loop,” Eftemoff said. “It eventually came, but not soon enough.”
A 15-2 run helped the Blue Devils claim a 21-18 halftime lead.
The Blackhawks answered immediately in the second half and regained the lead for good. That left the Blue Devils to unsuccessfully chase the lead the rest of the way.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” Wiemiller said. “We got down right away in the game and battled back and battled back again in the second half. But that’s tournament ball, where you have to weather the storm.”
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 46, EVANSVILLE 39Prairie du Chien (46)—Krahn 11-2-28, Feye 0-3-3, Allbee 1-3-5, Hager 2-0-6, Knapp, 1-3-5. Totals: 15-11-46.
Evansville (39)—Rinehart 5-6-16, Banks 4-2-12, Eftemoff 5-0-11. Totals: 14-8-39.
Prairie du Chien 18 28—46
Evansville 21 18—39
3-point goals—Prairie du Chien 6 (Krahn 4, Hager 2), Evansville 3 (Banks 2, Eftemoff). Free throws missed—Prairie du Chien 6 Evansville 3. Total fouls—Prairie du Chien 12, Evansville 15. Fouled out—Knapp.