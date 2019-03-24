The Gazette’s 2018-19 all-area girls basketball team kept scoreboard operators busy this season.

The six players representing the team piled up the points on a consistent basis. Four of the six had games of at least 30 points, and rarely did any of them fail to reach double figures in scoring. Out of a combined 135 games played, there were only 17 games in which one of them didn’t score at least 10 points.

Joining Evansville’s Paige Banks, the area player of the year, on the all-area team are: Janesville Craig senior Emily Pierson and sophomore Claudia Fieiras; Walworth Big Foot junior Reagan Courier; Milton senior Chloe Buescher; and Lake Geneva Badger senior Jada Moss.

Emily Pierson was a second-team all-Big Eight selection and a spark plug down the stretch for the Cougars.

A four-year varsity player, Pierson averaged 13.5 points per game and set a program record this season with 65 3-pointers.

In a one-point loss to Division 1 runner-up Middleton late in the season, Pierson erupted for 33 points, including an incredible 9-for-12 performance from beyond the arc.

“Emily played her best basketball the last month of her senior season,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “She combined for 15 3-pointers and 65 points in back-to-back games in February against Middleton and Madison East.

“Emily is one of the best shooters around, and one of the best I’ve coached.”

Badger played Craig twice this past season, and Badger coach David Jooss was impressed with Pierson’s 3-point accuracy.

“Pierson’s range starts when she enters the gym,” Jooss said. “She has great confidence, a quick release and plays well in transition. She always seemed on balance and in rhythm with her shot—for sure a lights-out shooter.”

Pierson will play for the Division 1 South team in this summer’s WBCA All-Star game and is headed to Carroll College in the fall to play basketball.

Claudia Fieiras was a tough matchup for opposing teams. The 5-foot-9 sophomore was a threat from the outside but was just as comfortable driving to the basket. She earned second-team all-Big Eight honors, as well.

Fieiras averaged a team-best 15.3 points per game, had seven games of 20 points or more and finished with a career-high 31 points against Verona. She was third in the Big Eight in scoring and also averaged six rebounds a game.

“Claudia is our most complete all-around player,” Storbakken said. “She can shoot the 3 and drive to the basket. She’s a matchup nightmare for every team.

“And she’s only going to get better because of her work ethic and dedication to basketball.”

Jooss also was impressed with Fieiras.

“Fieiras’ ability to score both inside and out made her really effective and opened up scoring opportunities for her teammates, as well,” Jooss said. “Her versatility and efficiency as a scorer, while also guarding the other team’s top post player each game, was really impressive.”

Chloe Buescher was a model of consistency for a Milton team that advanced to a Division 2 sectional final game before losing to state runner-up Monroe.

The 6-foot-1 senior, who was all-Badger South first team, scored in double figures in 22 of 25 games and averaged 15.2 points a game. She had a double-double in 17 of 25 games.

“Each and every team we played focused on shutting down Chloe, and she would always stay composed and did not let the extra pressure and defense rattle her,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “She did a great job allowing the game to come to her and never forced it.”

Buescher, who was the Gazette’s player of the year in volleyball and is a UW-Whitewater recruit in volleyball, saved her best basketball for the end. She had 24 points in the sectional loss to Monroe.

“She was a senior that didn’t want her season and career to be done, and she played like that,” said Monroe coach Sam Mathiason, whose team faced Milton three times this past season.

“Her post game really improved, and defensively she was always very good because of her length and the consistency she showed rebounding on both ends of the court.”

No player filled up the stat sheet more than Jada Moss. The 6-foot senior earned first-team all-Southern Lakes honors after leading the conference in rebounding at 11.7 per game and finishing second in scoring at 15.2 points per game. She scored in double figures in 16 of the 17 games she played this season.

“Jada has continued to improve throughout her career,” Jooss said. “She became a force on both ends of the floor this year and could really take over games with her ability to control the paint and dominate the glass.

“She was very difficult for teams to guard one-on-one, which led to her being double-teamed a lot of the season and opened up shots for her teammates.”

Moss scored 45 points in two games against Craig this season, and Storbakken was impressed.

“Jada was one of the best post players we played all season,” Storbakken said. “When she got the ball on the low block, there was no stopping her.”

Moss will join Pierson this summer on the Division 1 South all-star team.

Reagan Courier was a scoring machine for Big Foot. The 5-foot-8 first-team all-Rock Valley selection scored 20 or more points eight times and had two games of 30-plus points, including an area-high 34 in a nonconference game against Milton. She led all area scorers in points with 422 for the season, averaging 17.6 points per game, and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“I think she is the best player in the league in regards to offensive ability,” Big Foot coach Mike Dowden said of Courier. “She is pretty crafty when it comes to being able to score, and had some nights where she really scored well.

“I was most impressed, however, with the way she improved defensively and rebounding as the year went on. For as good of a season as she had, I think she is nowhere near her potential yet.”