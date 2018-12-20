JANESVILLE
Emily Pierson saw her first few shots drop through the net Thursday and knew it was going to be a good night.
Janesville Craig’s senior point guard and her Cougars teammates put an end to their four-game losing streak with a red-hot performance from behind the arc.
Pierson made six of Craig’s 10 3-pointers, and the Cougars never relinquished their lead in the second half of a 61-48 nonconference girls basketball victory on Bob Suter Court.
“Once they start going in, I kind of start getting in a groove,” said Pierson, who made her first three shots and finished 8 of 14 from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc on her way to 25 points. “It was good (to hold on to the lead), because we hadn’t done that in a while. I just kept telling the girls to keep it, we’ve got to hold it and close this game.”
The Cougars (3-4) had held leads in the second halves of three of their four recent losses. Fending teams off for good, however, had been a bugaboo.
Not on Thursday.
After Craig led by eight at halftime, the Badgers (7-4) clawed back within three points, 38-35, with 14:24 remaining.
But sophomore guard Claudia Fieiras—who finished with 16 points—answered immediately with a 3-pointer.
Fieiras made another bucket off an inbounds pass on the Cougars’ next possession, quickly building the lead back to eight.
“We took care of the ball better tonight,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “They cut it to three, but then we buckled down.
“This is a big win, because they were 7-3 and in our sectional.”
Never was Craig hotter than when it hit three consecutive 3-pointers in less than 90 seconds, building its lead to 54-39 with 8:16 remaining.
The Cougars moved the ball efficiently through the high post against Badger’s 2-3 zone defense, often setting up open looks from the outside. They shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.
Both Badger and Craig made 20 field goals, but the Cougars made 10 3s to the Badgers’ one.
“It snowballs,” Storbakken said. “Just like misses, sometimes. We’ve had our droughts this year. But when they go in, sometimes they go in in bunches.”
Badger senior forward Jada Moss scored 10 points in each half to lead her team with 20 points.
The Cougars hope the victory is the start of a solid stretch of nonconference games. They host their annual Optimist Tournament, which includes Kenosha Tremper, Milton and Evansville, beginning next Thursday.
“We calmed down and were working together tonight,” Pierson said. “Just have a good time this break with the games and team bonding. I think it’ll be a good time to get stronger with the team before we get back to (conference play).”
CRAIG 61, BADGER 48
Badger (48)—Todd 3-0-6, Welch 2-2-6, Wright 1-0-2, Wieseman 4-3-11, Schulz 1-0-3, Moss 9-2-20. Totals: 20-7-48.
Craig (61)—Huml 1-1-3, Pierson 8-3-25, Parkhurst 4-0-8, Elgas 1-2-4, Fieiras 5-3-16, Dunlavy 1-2-5. Totals: 20-11-61.
Lake Geneva Badger 25 23—48
Janesville Craig 33 28—61
3-point goals—Badger 1 (Schulz), Craig 10 (Pierson 6, Fieiras 3, Dunlavy). Free throws missed—Badger 11, Craig 6. Total fouls—Badger 17, Craig 17. Fouled out—Schulz, Dunlavy.
