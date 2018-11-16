01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Kyiah Penn scored 20 points to lead the Verona High girls basketball team to a 55-39 Big Eight Conference win Friday over Janesville Parker.

The Wildcats (1-1, 1-0 Big Eight) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Stoughton on Tuesday.

Tina Shelton and Jena Forrestal each scored 13 points to pace the Vikings (0-2, 0-1 Big Eight), who played their second straight game without injured star Julia Hartwig.

“They were physical, and that got the better of us,” said Parker coach Jennah Hartwig of Verona. “They did a good job of attacking the basket.”

The Vikings led midway through the first half but allowed Verona to rally for a 34-16 lead by halftime. Both teams scored 23 points in the second half.

The status of forward Julia Hartwig remains uncertain for Tuesday’s rivalry game against Janesville Craig. Jennah Hartwig said Julia Hartwig is scheduled to undergo an MRI on her injured shoulder Monday.

VERONA 55, PARKER 39

Parker (39)—Shelton 6-0-13, Forrestal 3-4-13, Burdick 1-0-2, Porter 2-3-7, Manuel 0-1-1, Graesslin 1-0-3. Totals: 13-8-39.

Verona (55)—B. Penn 1-1-3, Briggs 3-4-11, K. Penn 7-5-20, Kundinger 1-0-2, Pederson 2-1-5, Rae 7-1-15. Totals: 21-12-55.

Parker 16 23—39

Verona 34 23—57

Three-point goals: Parker 5 (Forrestal 3, Shelton 1, Graesslin 1), Verona 1 (K. Penn). Free throws missed—Parker 8, Verona 5. Total fouls—Parker 16, Verona 17.

