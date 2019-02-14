ORFORDVILLE

When Orfordville Parkview lost its Trailways South Conference opener to Madison Abundant Life, senior Lexy Olson admits she and her teammates wondered if they were the league-title contenders they were supposed to be.

The Vikings had narrowly missed out on a conference crown last season, but the one-point loss to Abundant Life dropped them to 0-5 to start this year.

Olson and her teammates didn’t let their doubts take over. And on Thursday night, they cut down the nets in the Parkview gymnasium.

Olson and junior Taylor Burrell each scored 15 points, and the Vikings saved their best game of the year for the one with the most on the line. They beat visiting Palmyra-Eagle 43-33 to capture the Trailways South title.

“This has always been a dream of mine, and ever since youth basketball we had said, ‘When we are juniors and seniors, we’re going to cut down the net,’” Olson said. “When we first lost to Abundant Life, all of us thought this was over.

“But we really wanted it. We all put in a ton of hours in the offseason to get here.”

Parkview’s fifth consecutive victory—and eighth in the last nine games—improved the Vikings’ record to 12-8 overall and 10-2 in the Trailways South.

Palmyra-Eagle fell to 9-13 and 9-3.

It was the Vikings’ seventh conference title in program history and first since 2010, when they were in the Rock Valley South.

“This whole team played together all summer and put in the work,” Parkview coach Chad Smith said. “We have some underclassmen that have played big roles, and the upperclassmen have taken them in. The seniors are great leaders, and you don’t get that in every group.”

The Vikings’ hard work was evident in beating the Panthers and avenging a 37-24 loss the first time the teams met.

Parkview players seemed to be the first to nearly every loose ball, and they piled up offensive rebounds all night long.

Olson scored 13 of her points in the first half to help build a 20-10 lead.

“We just all really wanted it,” Olson said. “That’s all there is to it. When we want something, we go get it. All the 50-50 balls were ours.”

Burrell, who led the charge on the offensive glass, scored eight of her 15 points in the second half, when the Vikings built their lead to as many as 17 points. It was 39-22 with about five minutes left after Malerie Saglie’s inside bucket.

The Panthers put together a 9-0 run to get back within eight, 39-31, with about two minutes remaining. But Parkview made enough free throws—it went just 16 of 33 from the stripe overall—down the stretch to hang on.

“Every single one of them (our players) were diving around, and it was just unbelievable,” Smith said. “That was the best game we’ve played, by far, this year. We got over the hump.”

Parkview wraps up its regular season tonight with a nonconference home game against Dodgeland before opening up WIAA Division 4 play Tuesday at home against Montello.

PARKVIEW 43, PALMYRA-EAGLE 33

Palmyra-Eagle (33)—Fredrick 0-1-1, Czeshinski 3-4-10, Hammond 2-0-4, Steinbach 0-2-2, Webber 3-0-6, Mason 2-0-4, Olson 1-4-6. Totals: 11-11-33.

Parkview (43)—Olson 4-5-15, T. Burrell 4-7-15, Baars 2-1-6, Olin 1-1-3, Saglie 1-1-3, Mumm 0-1-1. Totals: 12-16-43.

Palmyra-Eagle 10 23—33

Orfordville Parkview 20 23—43

3-point goals—Palmyra 0, Parkview 3 (Olson 2, Baars). Free throws missed—Palmyra 11, Parkview 17. Total fouls—Palmyra 22, Parkview 14. Fouled out—Steinbach.