Janesville Parker girls basketball coach Jennah Hartwig is hopeful better days are ahead.
The Vikings lost their third game this week Saturday afternoon as host Reedsburg rolled to a 70-29 nonconference win.
Parker (0-3) fell behind by 32 points by halftime and could not recover. The Vikings again dressed only six players due to grades, injuries and an athletic code violation.
”Reedsburg reminds me of Middleton,” Hartwig said. “They play fast-paced with lots of pressure in the full court.
”I thought we played tougher in the second half and made better decisions with the basketball.”
Alli Rosga led Parker with 12 points.
Parker plays at Baraboo on Thursday.
REEDSBURG 70, PARKER 29
Parker (29)—Rosga 3-5-12; Ayers 3-2-8; Simmons 1-0-2; Luek 0-3-3: Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 9-10-29
Reedsburg (70)—Olson 2-0-4; Cunningham 1-0-3; T. Cherney 5-0-12; S. Cherney 5-1-11; Dietz 2-0-5; Mah. Wieman 8-5-22; Benish 4-0-12. Totals: 27-6-70
Janesville Parker;15;14–29
Reedsburg;47;23–70
3-point goals—Parker 1 (Rosga), Reedsburg 9 (Benish 4, T. Cherney 2, Dietz, Cunningham, Wieman). Free throws missed—Parker 5, Reedsburg 2. Total fouls—Parker 10, Reedsburg 15