Janesville Parker's girls basketball team will take a two-game winning streak into the new year.

The Vikings pulled away in the second half Saturday for a 54-44 nonconference win over Westosha Central at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Jena Forrestal had 12 points, including eight free throws, to lead Parker (4-6). Tina Shelton chipped in 11 points.

"It was a very sluggish first half, but we were able to pick up the intensity the second half to pull away," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said.

"Jena did a nice job controlling the ball offensively for us, and Tina played aggressive again for us and was named player of the game."

Parker led by five at half but outscored Westosha (4-6) 32-27 in the second half to get its second win in the last three days.

The Vikings made 15 of 23 free throws in the game.

"It is good to have even scoring the last few games," Hartwig said. "Hopefully, we can keep pushing forward and improving as we close out the first half of the conference season."

Parker returns to Big Eight Conference action Friday at Madison West.

PARKER 54, WESTOSHA 44

Parker (54)--Ayers 3-0-7; Shelton 5-1-11; Forrestal 2-8-12; Luek 2-1-6; Booth 3-2-9; Demrow 2-3-7; Blum 1-0-2. Totals: 18-15-54

Westosha (44)--Witt 7-0-14; Reynolds 1-0-3; Hinze 0-3-3; Vurre 1-0-2; Rynberg 3-1-7; G. Anderson 0-1-1; K. Anderson 2-3-7; Frahm 3-1-7. Totals: 17-9-44

Janesville Parker;22;32--54

Westosha Central;17;27--44

Three-point goals--Parker 3 (Ayers, Luek, Booth), Westosha 1 (Reynolds). Free throws missed--Parker 8, Westosha 5. Total fouls--Parker 14, Westosha 21