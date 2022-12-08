01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Without guard Paisley Booth, Janesville Parker suffered another loss, this time at the hands of Middleton.

Parker struggled on defense and with fouls in the 69-22 defeat. The Vikings gave up 36 free-throw attempts to Middleton, and Cardinals guard Audrey Deptula scored a game-high 33 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you