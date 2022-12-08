Parker suffers another loss to Middleton without Booth By ZACK GOODROW zgoodrow@gazettextra.com Zack Goodrow Author email Dec 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Without guard Paisley Booth, Janesville Parker suffered another loss, this time at the hands of Middleton.Parker struggled on defense and with fouls in the 69-22 defeat. The Vikings gave up 36 free-throw attempts to Middleton, and Cardinals guard Audrey Deptula scored a game-high 33 points.Addison Miller and Kaelyn Minich on offense the Vikings offensively with six points each. Minich made a 3-point shot.Parker is scheduled to travel to Burlington for a nonconference game against the Demons at 7 p.m. Friday.MIDDLETON 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 22Middleton (69)—R. Borne 4-5-13, A. Deptula 9-11-33, A. Gmur 5-1-11, E. Utter 1-0-2, K. Zimmerman 1-0-3, B. Michelotti 3-1-7. Totals 23-18-69.Parker (22)—H. Brandenburg 1-2-4, C. Simmons 1-1-3, A. Jones 1-0-3, A. Miller 3-0-6, K. Minich 2-1-6.Halftime—Middleton 38, Parker 14. 3-point goals—Middleton 4 (Deptula 4), Parker 2 (Jones, Minich). Missed free throws—Middleton 18, Parker 6. Team fouls—Middleton 15, Parker 18. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zack Goodrow Author email Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form