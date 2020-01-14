JANESVILLE
How dominant has Janesville Parker been over Beloit Memorial in girls basketball?
The Purple Knights have not beaten the Vikings since January 2007.
Parker won its 25th straight in the series Tuesday night with a lopsided 59-37 Big Eight Conference victory in the Vikings gym.
Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin had 14 points to lead Parker, which improved to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Eight.
Parker led 25-9 at half. Beloit (2-11, 1-8) got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.
The Purple Knights made only one field goal in the first half and missed their first 13 shots.
"We struggled a little bit playing with the lead tonight, but that's because we haven't had a lot of opportunities to do that this season," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "I just don't think we played with enough composure or with enough energy, but we got the win.
"I thought our defense was pretty solid, especially the first half, but we committed way too many fouls."
The Vikings were whistled for 28 fouls, and the Purple Knights were only 15-for-37 at the line.
Parker scored the first 14 points of the game, including senior Jena Forrestal's 3-pointer with 9:13 left in the half that capped the run.
Beloit didn't score until a Tajah Randall free throw with 8:25 left in the half and didn't make a field goal until nine seconds were left in the half.
The second half was sloppy as the two teams combined for 28 fouls.
Leading 38-24 with 9:05 left to play, Parker went on an 11-2 run to open up a 49-26 lead with 4:43 left.
Tina Shelton chipped in 12 points for Parker and Forrestal added 11.
"We fouled way too much, and they were legitimate fouls," Hartwig said. "We've got to learn to play with better composure.
"We've got the second half of the season now, and we need to start understanding how to get a lead and how to maintain that lead."
Parker hosts Verona on Friday night.
PARKER 59, BELOIT 37
Beloit (37)--Wisdom-Burner 1-3-5; Thomas 1-0-2; Drucker 1-1-3; Peppers 2-3-7; Renteria 1-1-3; Randall 3-4-10; Pabst 2-3-7. Totals: 11-15-37
Parker (59)--Ayers 3-1-7; Shelton 3-4-12; Luek 4-0-8; Demrow-Calvin 4-6-14; Blum 2-0-4; Forrestal 3-3-11; Lippens 1-0-2; Egger-Ahrens 0-1-1. Totals: 20-15-59
Beloit Memorial;9;28--37
Janesville Parker;25;34--59
3-point goals--Parker 4 (Forrestal 2, Shelton 2). Free throws missed--Beloit 22, Parker 3. Total fouls--Beloit 18, Parker 28