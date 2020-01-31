A late rally fell short Friday night for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.
The Vikings rallied from a double-digit deficit to cut the lead to five with less than two minutes left but could not complete the comeback in a 67-55 loss to Madison La Follette in Big Eight Conference action.
Jena Forrestal led three Parker players (6-9, 3-8) with 13 points, while Abby Blum added 12 and Alexis Luek 11, respectively.
“We played very sluggish before we finally found some intensity with about eight minutes left,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “Jasmyn (Demrow-Calvin) picked up two quick fouls, and with Paisley (Booth) out with a concussion, that left us shorthanded.
“It’s a disappointing loss, but everything we struggled with, we can improve and will continue to do so next game.”
Parker plays at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
LA FOLLETTE 67, PARKER 55Parker (55)—Rosga 2-4-8, Ayers 1-2-4, Shelton 1-2-4, Forrestal 3-5-13, Luek 4-1-11, Demrow-Calvin 1-1-3, Blum 4-0-12. Totals: 16-15-55.
La Follette (67)—Driver 2-0-6, Myhr 3-0-9; Bauer 1-6-8, Green 4-5-14; Lowrey 1-3-5, Simmons 2-1-5, Woods 4-1-9, Waler 4-3-11. Totals: 21-19-67
Janesville Parker 22 33—55
Madison La Follette 28 39—67
Three-point goals—Parker 8 (Blum 4, Luek 2, forrestal 2), La Follette 6 (Myhr 3, Driver 2, Green 1). Free throws missed—Parker 14, La Follette 24. Total fouls—Parker 27, La Follette 25. Fouled out—Woods, Walker